Cardiff & Met HC coach Walid Abdo, pictured, is hopeful last year’s EHL ROUND1 experience will stand his side in good stead as they look forwad to a group featuring Dinamo Elektrostal and top seed Uhlenhorst Mülheim.





They became the first Welsh side to win a match in the EHL last year when they saw off Italy’s SG Amsicora, retaining their place in the top tier.



And Abdo said that his side can use that experience to show up well in Barcelona from October 6-8.



"I'm so proud that due to our continued consistent performances in Europe the club gets to fly the flag for Wales again at the top table,” he said, reacting to the draw.



“It’s going to be a huge challenge pitting our wits against some of the best teams in European hockey. The players and I are hoping to go one step further than last season where I feel we gained some great experience in our victory against Amsicora from Italy and our loss to UHC Hamburg.



“We will be starting our preseason program first week of August in preparation for our domestic league programme with one eye on the EHL in October. The plan is to get ourselves right physically, technically, tactically and mentally for our upcoming season".



They will have a few changes in their panel, though, with Welsh internationals Liam Brignull and Rhys Gowman likely to be unavailable. The former has stepped back from hockey to play football with Bishops Cleeve while Gowman is on the road back from a long-term injury.



