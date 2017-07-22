Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 15:45
EGY - FRA
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL - IRL
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS - ESP
23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL 4 : 5 FRA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY 0 : 2 NZL
21-07-2017 10:00
JPN 2 : 4 RSA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Abdo and Cardiff to draw on 2016 EHL experience in Barcelona

Published on Saturday, 22 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

Cardiff & Met HC coach Walid Abdo, pictured, is hopeful last year’s EHL ROUND1 experience will stand his side in good stead as they look forwad to a group featuring Dinamo Elektrostal and top seed Uhlenhorst Mülheim.



They became the first Welsh side to win a match in the EHL last year when they saw off Italy’s SG Amsicora, retaining their place in the top tier.

And Abdo said that his side can use that experience to show up well in Barcelona from October 6-8.

"I'm so proud that due to our continued consistent performances in Europe the club gets to fly the flag for Wales again at the top table,” he said, reacting to the draw.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge pitting our wits against some of the best teams in European hockey. The players and I are hoping to go one step further than last season where I feel we gained some great experience in our victory against Amsicora from Italy and our loss to UHC Hamburg.

“We will be starting our preseason program first week of August in preparation for our domestic league programme with one eye on the EHL in October. The plan is to get ourselves right physically, technically, tactically and mentally for our upcoming season".

They will have a few changes in their panel, though, with Welsh internationals Liam Brignull and Rhys Gowman likely to be unavailable. The former has stepped back from hockey to play football with Bishops Cleeve while Gowman is on the road back from a long-term injury.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.