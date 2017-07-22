

U18 girls, July 2017



A clinical display of hockey from the Netherlands saw them beat England Under-18 Girls in their penultimate match of the Six Nations Tournament in Terrassa, Spain, on Friday morning.





Two breaks in play for thunder storms – the second being a 45-minute break between the third and fourth quarter –didn’t help settle England’s nerves and led to a disjointed match.



The Netherlands opened the scoring in the first minute through a penalty corner from Carmel Bosch, and just two minutes later they doubled their lead with Anna de Geus scoring at a penalty corner.



Hanna Bergkamp’s seventh minute goal was followed by a 15-minute spell where England kept their rivals at bay, but the scoring continued with Pien Dicke scoring on 25 minutes to make it four-nil at half time.



Dicke’s second goal came on 38 minutes, and with Sasha Berringa finding the net on 43 minutes, England found themselves 6-0 down.



After a long break for the thunder to subside, there was no let-up in the intensity of the Netherlands’ play, and in the first minute of the final quarter Teuntje Horn scored, and this was followed by further goals from Noor de Baat, Carmel Bosch and Johanna Van Heching.



The final game for England Under-18 Girls at the Six Nations Tournament in Terrassa, Spain, is on Sunday morning when they take on Belgium.



England Under-18 Girls (0) 0



Netherlands Under-18 Girls (4) 10

Carmel Bosch 1 56 (PC, PC)

Anna de Geus 3 (PC)

Hanna Bergkamp 7 (PC)

Pien Dicke 25 38 (PC, FG)

Sasha Berringa 43 (FG)

Teuntje Horn 46 (FG)

Noor de Baat 54 (FG)

Johanna Van Heching 60 (PC)



England Hockey Board Media release