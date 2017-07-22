Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 15:45
EGY - FRA
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL - IRL
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS - ESP
23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL 4 : 5 FRA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY 0 : 2 NZL
21-07-2017 10:00
JPN 2 : 4 RSA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
Netherlands overwhelm England U18 Girls

Published on Saturday, 22 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
View Comments


U18 girls, July 2017

A clinical display of hockey from the Netherlands saw them beat England Under-18 Girls in their penultimate match of the Six Nations Tournament in Terrassa, Spain, on Friday morning.



Two breaks in play for thunder storms – the second being a 45-minute break between the third and fourth quarter –didn’t help settle England’s nerves and led to a disjointed match.

The Netherlands opened the scoring in the first minute through a penalty corner from Carmel Bosch, and just two minutes later they doubled their lead with Anna de Geus scoring at a penalty corner.

Hanna Bergkamp’s seventh minute goal was followed by a 15-minute spell where England kept their rivals at bay, but the scoring continued with Pien Dicke scoring on 25 minutes to make it four-nil at half time.

Dicke’s second goal came on 38 minutes, and with Sasha Berringa finding the net on 43 minutes, England found themselves 6-0 down.

After a long break for the thunder to subside, there was no let-up in the intensity of the Netherlands’ play, and in the first minute of the final quarter Teuntje Horn scored, and this was followed by further goals from Noor de Baat, Carmel Bosch and Johanna Van Heching.

The final game for England Under-18 Girls at the Six Nations Tournament in Terrassa, Spain, is on Sunday morning when they take on Belgium.

England Under-18 Girls (0) 0

Netherlands Under-18 Girls (4) 10
Carmel Bosch 1 56 (PC, PC)
Anna de Geus 3 (PC)
Hanna Bergkamp 7 (PC)
Pien Dicke 25 38 (PC, FG)
Sasha Berringa 43 (FG)
Teuntje Horn 46 (FG)
Noor de Baat 54 (FG)
Johanna Van Heching 60 (PC)

England Hockey Board Media release

