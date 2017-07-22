Scotland U21 Men missed out on a place in the EuroHockey Junior Championship II final after a late comeback by France saw them pip the Scots at the post with a 3-2 victory. Scotland will now play in the third place play-off against the Czech Republic.





Scotland got off to a fantastic start – looking confident from the first whistle. It wouldn’t be long before the Scots opened the scoring. An early penalty corner was awarded to Scotland and Aidan McQuade sent a drag flick sailing into the back of the net to make it 1-0.



Scotland continued to look dangerous as the quarter progressed, down the left channel in particular with Joe McConnell looking menacing.



A French break in the final minute of the quarter threatened to spoil Scotland’s dominant lead but the Scots defence combined well to snuff out the threat at the vital moment.



Scotland continued to dominate the French in the second quarter as they passed the ball with pace in the French half. They were in cruise control although the French managed to restrict opportunities to add to the lead.



Then for a moment, as the half reached a close, the French seemed to switch on and turned the screw on Scotland. First Thomas Lenglat had a shot saved at the near post for France but it led to a penalty corner. Up stepped William Jeammot to equalise through a drag flick just before half time. It was a goal completely against the run of play but gave the French a big reward to make it 1-1.



Scotland resumed control in the second half and played again some excellent hockey.



The Scottish dominance was rewarded when Kyle Gladwin scored an absolutely sensational goal to put Scotland 2-1 up. After a great turn in the D Gladwin beat two defenders and slipped the ball low into the net to make it 2-1.



It was almost 3-1 minutes later when Joe Waterston slipped the ball into the D for McQuade but it deflected just wide of the target. France survived.



In the final quarter Scotland initially came out strong but the French battled their way into the game and began to dictate the contest towards the end of the match.



France then equalised with six minutes remaining when Xavier Esmenjuad popped up at the far post to make it 2-2.



Then with four minutes on the clock it went 3-2 to France when Gaetan Fabron somehow managed to force the ball home amongst a ruck of players.



With the minutes ticking down Scotland went to kicking back and all-out attack but the French showed their greater experience and were able to see out the game and claim a spot in the final.



Scotland U21 Men Head Coach Graham Moodie said, "We played really well – it was a fantastic performance and I’m really proud of the players. Losing the game was not through lack of effort, it was fine margins in the end, and I’d lack to congratulate France on a great win.



“The boys are devastated but they can be really proud of what they’ve done in this tournament, they’ve grown with every game and there’s so many positives to take away. There’s one more game to go and we can go out tomorrow and show we deserve third place.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release