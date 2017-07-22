



Scotland U21 Women defeated Ukraine 5-3 in their penultimate game of EuroHockey Junior Championship II in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic.





The result puts Scotland at the top of Pool C with one final game against Poland to play.



It was a dream start for Scotland as they went 1-0 up in five minutes when Laura Swanson deflected a penalty corner into the back of the net to take the lead.



The goal was in fact Scotland’s third penalty corner effort, showing the early dominance of the Scots in the opening quarter. Despite the success in possession there would be no further goals in the quarter and Scotland went into the break 1-0 ahead.



If the first quarter was Scotland’s the second quarter belonged to Ukraine. Ukraine equalised at the start of the second quarter through Oleksandra Bilous taking advantage of loose defending from close range.



Then came five minutes of madness from a Scottish perspective. The Scots failed to clear their lines and Ukraine went 2-1 up when Karyna Leonova scored in the 23rd minute.



Two minutes later and it was the same scenario that allowed Ukraine to go 3-1 up through a strike by Olha Kurosova.



The Scots then showed grit and character to battle back and scored a vital goal just before half time. Lexi Sabatelli went on a long run, dribbled the ball past two players, and slammed a reverse stick shot into the bottom corner in the 26th minute to make it 3-2.



After half time the Scots were very positive and again took control of the match.



They were rewarded for their efforts when Lorna Cruickshank equalised for Scotland. Swanson picked out Cruickshank standing on the penalty spot and the forward buried the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-3.



The momentum was with Scotland and Millie Steiger immediately gave Scotland the lead. Some nice play by Swanson eventually found Steiger popping up at the far post to knock the ball home and put Scotland 4-3 up.



Ukraine went searching for an equaliser in the final quarter but found the Scots resolute and difficult to break down.



The game was put to bed when Scotland hit Ukraine on the break and Frances Longeran was instrumental in a move that allowed Swanson to score her second of the match to make it 5-3. Game over.



It was another standout performance by Longeran who really has grown into the tournament as it progressed. Emily Dark, although not amongst the goals today, was again effective and showed a cool head and tremendous composure in forward areas.



Scotland U21 Women’s Head Coach Neil Menzies said, “Our forwards really stepped up today - we scored five really good goals and could have had more. The decision-making was better and we showed the end product we can produce.



“We have one game to go and we’re looking for a similar outcome to today’s game. We can cut out the goals we concede and show the same composure in front of goal to finish the tournament on a high.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release