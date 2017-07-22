BENGALURU: Indian hockey chief coach Roelant Oltmans on Friday said the team was looking to rectify its mistakes after the disastrous sixth place finish at the Hockey World League Semifinal in London last month. The team is currently at the SAI, South Centre here, preparing for an exposure tour to Europe next month where they will face Belgium and Germany.





Excerpts:



HWL performance



I'm not satisfied with the final result. Our finishing was not up to the standard. Also, on the counterattack we made a couple of mistakes in important games, especially against Malaysia and Canada. That cost us a better position. If it happened, this was the best moment for it to hap pen because we have enough time to rectify it and discuss it with players, which we are doing daily. We will learn from this result.



Sardar issue



We wouldn't want such a thing to affect the team but of course it has an effect. Mentally we try to take it away but what do you think will happen when a player has to travel for 11 hours to a police station, answer questions for a couple of hours and come back? Of course it has an effect at least on the individual player. And also all the players know about this whole affair. We try to take it away. We knew it would affect our match with Holland, since it was the next day.



Is the next generation ready?



That will take time. Let's not make the mistake of thinking that the boys who won the Junior World Cup in December 2016 can just walk into the senior side and be the senior World champions in two years' time. That's not how it works.



The Times of India