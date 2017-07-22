Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 15:45
EGY - FRA
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL - IRL
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS - ESP
23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL 4 : 5 FRA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY 0 : 2 NZL
21-07-2017 10:00
JPN 2 : 4 RSA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

India's finishing not up to the mark, says Oltmans

Published on Saturday, 22 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

BENGALURU: Indian hockey chief coach Roelant Oltmans on Friday said the team was looking to rectify its mistakes after the disastrous sixth place finish at the Hockey World League Semifinal in London last month. The team is currently at the SAI, South Centre here, preparing for an exposure tour to Europe next month where they will face Belgium and Germany.



Excerpts:

HWL performance

I'm not satisfied with the final result. Our finishing was not up to the standard. Also, on the counterattack we made a couple of mistakes in important games, especially against Malaysia and Canada. That cost us a better position. If it happened, this was the best moment for it to hap pen because we have enough time to rectify it and discuss it with players, which we are doing daily. We will learn from this result.

Sardar issue

We wouldn't want such a thing to affect the team but of course it has an effect. Mentally we try to take it away but what do you think will happen when a player has to travel for 11 hours to a police station, answer questions for a couple of hours and come back? Of course it has an effect at least on the individual player. And also all the players know about this whole affair. We try to take it away. We knew it would affect our match with Holland, since it was the next day.

Is the next generation ready?

That will take time. Let's not make the mistake of thinking that the boys who won the Junior World Cup in December 2016 can just walk into the senior side and be the senior World champions in two years' time. That's not how it works.

The Times of India

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.