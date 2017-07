LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Friday announced the names of 60 players for attending a training camp for the buildup of the team to take part in the Asia Cup being played from October 12 to 22 at Dhaka.





"The camp will be held from July 24 at Islamabad's Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium under the supervision of new management of the team led by former Olympian Farhat Khan,” said PHF spokesman here on Friday.



The defenders include M Irfan, M Aleem Bilal, Niwaz Ishfaq, Rashid Mahmood, Toseeq Arshad, M Rizwan Jr, M Atif Mushtaq, Tasawar Abbas, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Mubashir Ali, Asad Aziz, M Faisal Qadir, Taimoor Malik, Hassan Anwar, Qazi Asfand, Tazeem ul Hassan, M Junaid Kamal, Saleem Nazim, Syed Kashif Shah, Ali Hussain, Kashif Javed, Ali Hassan Faraz, Sami ullah, M Zeeshan, M Zubair, M Ateeq and Sohail Manzoor.



The forwards are M Irfan Jr, M Umar Bhutta, Arslan Qadir, Ali Shan, Ijaz Ahmad, M Rizwan Sr, Abdul Haseem Khan, Azfar Yaqoob, M Dilber, Rana Umair, Karim Khan, Shan Irshad, M Bilal Qadir, Shajeeh Ahmed, M Atif, Rana Sohail Riaz, Mohsin Sabir, Samiullah, Saran Bin Qamar, Khizer Akhtar, Rizwan Ali, Kashif Ali, Ali Akber, Umer Sarfraz, Fahad Ullah, Fraz Dar, Abdul Jabbar, M Naveed, Nohaiz Malik, M Sabir, Umar Hamdi and Faisal Rasheed.



The Nation