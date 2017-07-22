Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 15:45
EGY - FRA
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL - IRL
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS - ESP
23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL 4 : 5 FRA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY 0 : 2 NZL
21-07-2017 10:00
JPN 2 : 4 RSA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
PHF take tough decisions after team’s poor show

Published on Saturday, 22 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 24
By Nabil Tahir

KARACHI:  Following the team’s disastrous performance in the World Hockey League Semi-finals, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed new management for the senior hockey team with immediate effect.



The decision was taken by PHF president Brig (Retd) Muhammad Khalid S Khokhar on Thursday, with head coach Khawaja Junaid being replaced by Farhat Hassan Khan and team manager Muhammad Rafiq replaced by Muhammad Shafqat.

In the changes which will stay in effect till 2018, assistant coach Muhammad Sarwar has kept his place.

However, Khokar also appointed a new selection committee which will be headed by former Olympian Hassan Sardar, and will also include Ayaz Mehmood and Syed Mussadiq Hussain.

The new committee will replace Abdul Rasheed Junior, Farhat Hassan Khan, Waseem Feroz and Qasim Khan.

Pakistan finished seventh in the World Hockey League Semi-finals, where their only victory came against Scotland.

Even after such a horrid show, the four-time World champions managed to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

The management which faced the axe was appointed after the team’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy last year.

The Express Tribune

