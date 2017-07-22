By Nabil Tahir



KARACHI: Following the team’s disastrous performance in the World Hockey League Semi-finals, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed new management for the senior hockey team with immediate effect.





The decision was taken by PHF president Brig (Retd) Muhammad Khalid S Khokhar on Thursday, with head coach Khawaja Junaid being replaced by Farhat Hassan Khan and team manager Muhammad Rafiq replaced by Muhammad Shafqat.



In the changes which will stay in effect till 2018, assistant coach Muhammad Sarwar has kept his place.



However, Khokar also appointed a new selection committee which will be headed by former Olympian Hassan Sardar, and will also include Ayaz Mehmood and Syed Mussadiq Hussain.



The new committee will replace Abdul Rasheed Junior, Farhat Hassan Khan, Waseem Feroz and Qasim Khan.



Pakistan finished seventh in the World Hockey League Semi-finals, where their only victory came against Scotland.



Even after such a horrid show, the four-time World champions managed to qualify for next year’s World Cup.



The management which faced the axe was appointed after the team’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy last year.



The Express Tribune