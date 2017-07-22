



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce a Technical Skills Workshop to be led by Craig Parnham, Director of Coach Education and Learning, in conjunction with Liz Tchou, Senior Manager of Coach Education. This three-hour workshop will be held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. on Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the women’s Pan American Cup Final. All participants of the workshop will receive a free ticket to the women’s 4:00 p.m. bronze medal and 7:00 p.m. gold medal matches. This workshop is the perfect opportunity to focus on technical skills in preparation for the upcoming season while networking with fellow coaches. Coaches of all levels are welcome and participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.





Why attend?



The focus of this workshop will be on technical skill acquisition. Participation in the course will enable coaches to collaborate with their peers and Craig Parnham, former Olympic Games athlete and head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team. New and experienced head and assistant coaches of youth, club, high school and collegiate athletes will be motivated and prepared to take their athletes and teams to the next level.



The Technical Skills Workshop will be held inside Spooky Nook Sports on a filled turf field. Technical instruction will include basic grips, grip management, detecting and correcting errors, ball control, passing and receiving, forehand and backhand skills, aerials and more.



Price will be $65 for USA Field Hockey Members and $85 for non-members



*Participants will receive a free ticket to the women’s 4:00 p.m. bronze medal and 7:00 p.m. gold medal matches. Tickets will be distributed following the workshop.



The Technical Skills Workshop is the first of USA Field Hockey’s new “Workshop Series,” which will be piloted to become part of the Coach Education Pathway. USA Field Hockey is committed to providing coaches with ongoing quality Coach Education that is accessible, affordable and includes best practices to deliver a player-centric development experience.



USFHA media release