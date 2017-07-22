Johannesburg, South Africa: The South African Hockey Association (SAHA) has announced that all tickets for the final matches of the Hockey World League Semi-Finals are officially sold out.





Set to take place on Sunday, 23 July the much-anticipated women’s and men’s final matches are a culmination of 16 days of world-class hockey. Over 2500 fans are expected at the Wits Hockey Club where all the action has been taking place since the start of the tournament.



“From the onset, we have always stated that we need the support of our clubs and the hockey community to make this event big, bold, packed and loud. Much to our delight, this is exactly what the fans and hockey community have delivered. Over the past 13 days, our stadium has been packed and all teams have enjoyed the support of locals,” said Marissa Langeni, CEO of SAHA.



All 132 matches from the Hockey World League Semi-Finals have been broadcast live on SuperSport, and the finals are no exception. The Women’s Final is set to take place at 15h30 on 23 July, with the Men’s Final push back at 18h00.



There are still tickets available for purchases online, for the semi-final and classification matches taking place on 20, 21 and 22 July, and can be purchased at: http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/



The top teams from Brussels, London and Johannesburg will also be aiming to qualify for two of hockey’s showcase events – the Women’s Hockey World League Final 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand and the Men’s Odisha Hockey World League Final 2017 in Bhubaneswar, India.



SA Hockey Association media release