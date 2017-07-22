Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 15:45
EGY - FRA
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL - IRL
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS - ESP
23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL 4 : 5 FRA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY 0 : 2 NZL
21-07-2017 10:00
JPN 2 : 4 RSA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Tickets sold out for Hockey World League Final

Published on Saturday, 22 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments

Johannesburg, South Africa: The South African Hockey Association (SAHA) has announced that all tickets for the final matches of the Hockey World League Semi-Finals are officially sold out.



Set to take place on Sunday, 23 July the much-anticipated women’s and men’s final matches are a culmination of 16 days of world-class hockey. Over 2500 fans are expected at the Wits Hockey Club where all the action has been taking place since the start of the tournament.

“From the onset, we have always stated that we need the support of our clubs and the hockey community to make this event big, bold, packed and loud. Much to our delight, this is exactly what the fans and hockey community have delivered. Over the past 13 days, our stadium has been packed and all teams have enjoyed the support of locals,” said Marissa Langeni, CEO of SAHA.

All 132 matches from the Hockey World League Semi-Finals have been broadcast live on SuperSport, and the finals are no exception. The Women’s Final is set to take place at 15h30 on 23 July, with the Men’s Final push back at 18h00.

There are still tickets available for purchases online, for the semi-final and classification matches taking place on 20, 21 and 22 July, and can be purchased at: http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/

The top teams from Brussels, London and Johannesburg will also be aiming to qualify for two of hockey’s showcase events – the Women’s Hockey World League Final 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand and the Men’s Odisha Hockey World League Final 2017 in Bhubaneswar, India.

SA Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.