Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 15:45
EGY - FRA
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL - IRL
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS - ESP
23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER
21-07-2017 14:30
IRL 4 : 5 FRA
21-07-2017 12:15
EGY 0 : 2 NZL
21-07-2017 10:00
JPN 2 : 4 RSA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) - IRL (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) - RSA (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) - ARG (W)
23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
20-07-2017 14:30
RSA (W) 3 : 0 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 12:15
IND (W) 0 : 2 JPN (W)
20-07-2017 10:00
POL (W) 1 : 2 CHI (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Malaysia have no hope of making World Hockey League Finals

Published on Saturday, 22 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 19
View Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s team can forget about making the World Hockey League Finals.



This is because all the four teams who made the last four in the second World Hockey League Semi-Finals in Johan­nesburg are ranked higher than Malaysia.

The eight teams who have qualified for the Finals – to be held in Bhubaneswar, India, from Dec 1-10 – are India, Holland, England, Argentina, Germany, Australia, Spain and Belgium.

These eight teams, along with Malaysia and Canada, have also confirmed their berths in next year’s World Cup, which will be held at the same venue in India.

National skipper Mohd Shukri Mutalib said he knew that their chances were slim after finishing fourth in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London last month.

“It’s not a surprise (not qualifying for the World Hockey League Finals). Our chances were slim to start with as only a lower-ranked team finishing fourth would have given us a chance. As it turned out, all the four semi-finalists in Johannesburg are higher ranked than us,” he said.

The national men’s hockey team are preparing for next month’s KL SEA Games.

Coach Stephen van Huizen has made it clear that he will field the strongest side to ensure they retain the gold medal.

The other teams competing are Singa­pore, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar.

The men’s team will also compete in the Asia Cup, which is a World Cup qualifier, in Dhaka from Oct 11-22.

The teams competing are India, Pakis­tan, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Japan, Bangladesh and Oman.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.