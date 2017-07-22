by Karien Jonckheere





The SA men’s hockey team have finished ninth at the Hockey World League after defeating Japan 4-2 in their final playoff match in Johannesburg on Friday.





It will be some consolation for the home side to have won at least one match in what has been a largely disappointing tournament for them.



Austin Smith scored twice off penalty corners and Jonty Robinson once from a penalty stroke.



But it was youngster Dayaan Cassiem’s final goal in the 56th minute – a swivelling rebound shot from a penalty corner – along with his performance in general that had SA hockey fans excited.



“Dayaan was fantastic today,” SA coach Fabian Gregory said afterwards. “I took huge flak for choosing him because he was just 18 years old and had not played in an IPT yet, but you could see today that it was a no-brainer. He’s the most exciting striker in the country, a real goal-scorer and he’s always just so focused on the rebounds,” he added, suggesting that Friday’s performance was a good sign of things to come.



“Playing the youngsters with their exuberance and their willingness to go out and play is exciting and they showed the way forward today. It was good for the team to show they can play attacking hockey. Guys like Dayaan, Tevin Kok, Nqobile Ntuli and Ryan Julius are good for the future of South African hockey.



“We want to try and score goals, we want to play with more speed, play with no fear. The ability to close out a game is also important and knowing when to put the knife in.”



The South Africans will certainly need those skills when they head into the Africa Cup, which is now a tournament they have to win if they are to qualify for next year’s World Cup.



Meanwhile, Belgium will face Germany in the men’s final of the Hockey World League on Sunday.



There was a nerve-wracking finish to Germany’s semifinal against Spain as the match went to a shootout.



Having scored in the 15th minute, Spain were leading for much of the match, but five minutes before the final hooter, Germany’s Ferdinand Weinke slotted in the equaliser.



Spanish hearts were broken when the Germans then edged the shootout 4-3.



Olympic silver medallists Belgium defeated Australia 2-1 in the other semifinal to book their spot in the final.



There was a fair amount of drama in that match too as Australia thought they had equalised with 19 seconds left to full time.



It was referred to the video umpire however, and TV footage showed the ball had hit an Australian foot on its way in and the goal was disallowed.



In the final, Belgium will be hoping for a reverse of their Pool game against the Germans in which they were beaten 3-2 earlier in the tournament.



In other results on Friday, New Zealand defeated Egypt 2-0 and will take on Ireland for fifth place. That’s after the Irish beat France in another penalty shootout – also 4-3 after the teams were locked at 1-1 in regulation time.



Action continues at the Wits Astro in Johannesburg on Saturday with the SA women battling it out with Japan for fifth place at 1.30pm.



The women’s final will be contested between Germany and Argentina at 3.30pm on Sunday while the men’s final takes place at 6pm.



All matches are being shown live on SuperSport.



