



It took the excitement and drama of a shootout to separate these two sides as Ireland all but secured their place at the 2018 World Cup.





John Jackson lead the charge in earning his side their first penalty corner inside the opening 30 seconds of the tie. O’Donoghue’s dragflick was saved and minutes later France had a PC of their own which Hugo Genestet slapped into the corner. David Harte had to be at his best as he made some superb reaction saves as Jean-Laurent Kieffer evaded the Irish defence. Francois Goyet received a 10-minute yellow for a diving tackle which allowed the Irish to gain more of a foothold in the game as they won 2 further PC’s. France arguably had the better of the chances as they proved highly dynamic with pin point passes.



Goyet saw his spin and shot fizz wide early in the second half while Simon Martin Brisac’s shot was rocketed across the face of goal. Magee again breaking at pace down the right-hand side caught France unawares but his shot across the circle just missed Jeremy Duncan. Sean Murray, again attacking down the right side and along the baseline, drew the tackle resulting in a stroke which Shane O’Donoghue riffled into the top corner. Jackson and Conor Harte made some inspired tackles as France pushed hard for the winner in the final few minutes, and despite racking up 39 circle penetrations they simply couldn’t get their shots off.



Harte proved the difference in the shoot-out as he saved both Deront and Genestet’s efforts while Cargo sealed the victory with the final goal.



Commenting on the victory, head coach Craig Fulton said “Tournament hockey is about playing your best hockey when it counts. Today was always going to be tight against France, they’re a very dynamic team and we had to defend well today. We didn’t mind going to 1vs1’s, it helps having David Harte in goal”.



The Green Machine now move into the 5th/6th place match against New Zealand and will be in action tomorrow evening. 5th place is a guaranteed ticket to the World Cup but 6th place looks highly likely to get the Green Machine there as well.



Ireland women’s hockey team compete against India in the 7th/8th playoffs tomorrow (10:15am Irish time), shown live on BT Sport. 7th place could well prove enough for the Green Army to book their spot at the World Cup once all the Continental Championships are complete.



Hockey World League Semi Finals Johannesburg



Ireland 1 (O’Donoghue)

France 1 (Genestet)



Shootout:



Ireland 4 (Harte, O’Donoghue, Jackson, Cargo)

France 3 (Lockwood, Kieffer, van Straaten)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell (Captain), M Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, S O’Donoghue, C Harte, J Duncan, S Cole



Subs: J Carr, E Magee, N Glassey, S Murray, P Gleghorne, S Loughrey, J McKee (Injured)



France: P van Straaten, H Genestet, S Martin Brisac, V Lockwood, C Masson, N Dumont, G Deront, JP Forgues, V Charlet (Captain), E Tynevez, A Thieffry



Subs: C Peters-Deutz, JL Kieffer, B Rogeau, G Baumgarten, F Goyet, E Curty, C Saunier



Irish Hockey Association media release