

Nick Haig found the back of the net in New Zealand's 2-0 win over Egypt at the World League Semifinal tournament. PHOTOSPORT



The New Zealand men's hockey team are one win away from booking their berth at next year's World Cup.





As expected, the Black Sticks were too strong in a 2-0 victory against Egypt at the World League Semifinal tournament in Johannesburg on Friday (Saturday NZ time).



The match was scoreless at halftime before Nick Haig and Kane Russell both netted from penalty corners in the second half to seal a place in the playoff for fifth for the Kiwi side.



New Zealand will face Ireland in their final game at the event on Sunday, the winner nailing down a spot at the 2018 World Cup to be held in India.



The top five teams at the tournament in South Africa secure qualification, although the sixth is also likely to make it following the five continental championships later this year.



Healthy favourites against the 19th-ranked Egyptian side, the eighth-ranked Black Sticks struggled to capitalise on their chances in a goalless first half.



But they eventually hit the lead when experienced defender Haig lit up the score board in the 36th minute, flicking home from a well-worked corner variation by Nic Woods.



The same set-piece move worked perfectly again in the 50th minute, this time Russell the man to fire the ball into the back of the net.



Russell said it was tough going but they were pleased they were able to lift in the second half and record a win.



"It was a tough game for us today and we probably started a bit slowly - we would have liked to get some more out of our chances in the first half.



"We were able to hang on and put two goals on the board which was good and we need to come out firing for our last game to make sure we finish fifth and qualify for the World Cup."



Germany booked their spot in the final by beating Spain in a semifinal shootout, with Australia playing Belgium in the other final four match.



New Zealand 2 (Nick Haig, Kane Russell) Egypt 0. Halftime: 0-0



Stuff