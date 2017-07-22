Defeated 2 - 1 by Belgium in semi-final



Author: Holly MacNeil







The Kookaburras semi-final against Belgium took place at the World League Semi-Final overnight, with the game going the way of Belgium with a final score of AUS 1 – 2 BEL. Belgium will now play Germany in the final of the World League Semi-Final, while Australia will play Spain in the bronze medal match.





The first quarter was extremely fast paced and skilful with both Australia and Belgium determined to get the upper hand early on in the match. Belgium’s attack was working overtime, with the Australian defence working equally as hard as the quarter ended at nil – all.



Twenty-two minutes in and Emmanuel Stockbroekx stole the ball from Australian Tristan White and worked alongside Cedric Charlier to get the ball down to the Belgium D, before Charlier smashed the ball into the net past keeper Andrew Charter to score the first goal of the game.



With 12 seconds remaining in the first half the Kookaburras were up for their first opportunity on a penalty corner. The first was knocked out by the foot of a Belgium player, resulting in a second opportunity which couldn’t be converted by Australia leaving the score going into half time at AUS 0 – 1 BEL.



Belgium were up for their first penalty corner opportunity 34 minutes into the game with the drag flick from Tom Boon going wide and leaving the score at 1 – nil. Thirty-six minutes in and Amaury Keusters scored a second field goal for Belgium from a deflection on a goal attempt by Simon Gougnard, leaving the Kookaburras trailing by two.



Right on the buzzer of three quarter time Australia was awarded a penalty corner opportunity. Daniel Beale injected the ball before the drag flick from Jeremy Hayward sailed into the left of net brushing the post as it went in. With 15 minutes of play remaining the score was AUS 1 – 2 BEL.



With just four minutes to go in the game the Kookaburras replaced Andrew Charter with Matt Dawson as their kicking back to try and level the score. In the final minute of play they almost did just that after Kiran Arunasalam managed to knock one into goal, however on video review the goal was disallowed noting that the ball had touched a foot on the way into the net.



The disallowed shot left the final score at AUS 1 – 2 BEL. Belgium will go on to contest Germany in the final of the World League Semi-Final, while Australia will play Spain for third place.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “We had a plan that we went out with and we did OK, but it was a tough game. We did well to come back and get a goal in the final seconds of the third quarter and get back into the game.



“We did score in the last 30 seconds which would have levelled the score but it was disallowed on review. It was disappointing, but we learned a lot tonight. Our drive now is for the final game and to make sure we play well in that.”



The Kookaburras next play Spain in the bronze medal match on Sunday, 23 July at 7.15pm AWST / 9.15pm AEST. The match will be broadcast Live on Fox Sports Australia.



Kookaburras Match Schedule

Sunday, 23 July: Bronze medal v Spain 7.15pm AWST / 9.15pm AEST.



KOOKABURRAS 1 (0)

Jeremy Hayward 45 (PC)



BELGIUM 2 (1)

Cedric Charlier 22 (FG)

Amaury Keusters 36 (FG)



Kookaburras squad v BEL

Athlete (Hometown/State)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD) 102/16

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT) 134/0

Matt Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW) 78/10

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT) 85/30

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC) 25/6

Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD) 301/27

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA) 118/50

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD) 130/53

Tristan White (Wollongong, NSW) 91/6

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD 42/10

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA) 112/16



Used Substitutes

Kiran Arunasalam (Doncaster East, VIC) 10/1

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW) 40/14

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS) 24/2

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *plays for WA 18/4



Unused Substitutes

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA) 89/0

Josh Pollard (Melbourne, VIC) 22/2

Matt Swann (Mackay, QLD) 156/7



Hockey Australia media release