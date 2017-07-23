By BRIAN YONGA & TITUS MAERO





Telkom Kenya's Betsy Omalla charges forward with the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Kenyatta University's Titans at City Park Stadium on July 22, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom on Saturday thrashed Kenyatta University (KU) Titans 9-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





In Kakakemga, hosts Western Jaguars stopped visiting Kenya College of Accountancy–University (KCA-U) 2-0 in a tough Men’s Premier League match at Kakamega High School Ground.



Aron Kutwa put the victors ahead in the 43rd minute when he powered home a penalty stroke. Nyerere Ngetich sealed the fate of KCA-U via a field goal in the 49th minute.



At City Park Stadium, Kenya international Audrey Omaido struck a hat-trick for Telkom in the one-sided encounter to take her tally of the season to 18 goals.



Jackline Mwangi and Betsy Omalla scored twice with Maureen Okumu and Lillian Aura scoring one apiece.



Mwangi’s brace took her to 14 goals, second on the scoring charts behind Omaido.



The result saw the 19-time champions end their first leg matches with a 100 percent record. They have also scored 70 goals from 10 matches and are yet to concede a goal so far.



Telkom assistant coach Josephine Ataro stated it would be hard to stop the team from retaining the title.



“It was another vintage display from the team and we totally deserved the three points. We are favourites to claim another title and we want to better this performance in the second half of the season,” Ataro told Nation Sport.



The win saw the league leaders move to 30 points in the table, seven ahead of second placed Strathmore University Scorpions. Third placed USIU Spartans, who are on 22 points, can reduce the deficit to five points if they win against University of Nairobi on Sunday. Jaguars face 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi on Sunday in Kakamega seeking to complete a perfect weekend.



Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology beat University of Nairobi 1-0 in another women’s Premier League tie.



Ivy Kinyua scored the lone goal in the cagey affair with a minute to play.



The game witnessed few chances between the two sides with all defences on top. However, with a minute to play, Kinyua won a penalty corner. Vivian Tanui dragged the resulting corner and Kinyua blasted the ball past Reginah Kiminya.



JKUAT coach Sammy Oungo was pleased with the result noting praising his charges for their fighting spirit.



“We showed great resilience throughout the match and got rewarded in the end with the goal. It was a smash and grab win,” Oungo said.



In the second tier men’s league, Dedan Kimathi University edged Wazalendo Youth 3-2 at City Park. Sutcliff Usagi fired the students ahead in the sixth minute before Wazalendo levelled in the 37th minute through Kelvin Nzioka.



Dedan reclaimed the lead in the 41st minute as Marvin Baraza sounded the board before adding a second and his team’s third six minutes later.

Wazalendo reduced the deficit in the 54th minute but were unable to complete the comeback.



Daily Nation