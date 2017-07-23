

England U16 girls v Holland, July 22 2017



England Under-16 Girls enjoyed good periods of possession and created several chances as they battled with the Netherlands in the Six Nations Tournament in Spain, but they couldn’t forge a victory and lost out 4-0 after their rivals scored several times in the final 15 minutes.





After the loss in the heat of Terrassa, Head Coach John Bell said: “After a tough first period under pressure England matched the Dutch in terms of possession and circle entry, going into half time just one goal down.



“Both teams struggled to maintain the intensity in the third and fourth quarters, and mistakes by England in defence gave the Netherlands opportunities. But the girls should be proud of the effort they put in.”



The Netherlands got off the mark three minutes into the second quarter with Jip Dicke scoring from open play, but that was to prove the only goal until the 44th minute, when Tess Niessen scored, again from field play.



With the clock ticking down and England still pressing for a goal, the Netherlands capitalised on tired legs with Joy Haarman scoring on 55 minutes, and Maria Steensma adding a fourth with just a few seconds left to play.



The final game of the Six Nations Tournament for England Under-16 Girls sees them take on Belgium on Sunday afternoon.



England Under-16 Girls (0) 0



Netherlands Under-16 Girls (1) 4

Jip Dicke 18 (FG)

Tess Niessen 44 (FG)

Joy Haarman 55 (FG)

Maria Steensma 60 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release