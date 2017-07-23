

England U16 Boys, July 2017



England Under-16 Boys bagged their first victory of the Six Nations Tournament in style, beating Germany 4-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout at Nottingham Hockey Centre on Saturday afternoon.





A gritty performance saw England hold the Germans at bay, and despite conceding in the first quarter they dug in, stuck to their game plan and hit back with a goal from Fred Newbold with six minutes left to send the game into a penalty shootout.



Louis Wrenn, Alex Pendle, Ellis Robson and Matt Blood all scored, while Germany only managed to score once in the shootout, sparking celebrations among the deserving England side.



“I was very happy that as - not for the first time - we had to come from behind,” said Head Coach Mark Bateman. “We always put a lot of effort into games, so it’s nice to be rewarded with a result.



“We showed excellent grit and determination, especially in the final quarter where people didn’t shy away and everyone was looking to receive the ball in what was a very pressurised situation.”



England Under-16 Boys will complete their Six Nations Tournament fixtures when they take on Ireland at 1.30pm on Sunday at Nottingham Hockey Centre.



“We’re looking forward to our last game,” added Bateman. “Tomorrow will be a very tough challenge, as the Irish are always very well supported.”



England Under-16 Boys (0) 1

Fred Newbold 54 (FG)



Germany Under-16 Boys (1) 1

Benedikt Schwarzhaupt 9 (PC)



England win 4-1 in shootout



England Hockey Board Media release