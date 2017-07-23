

England U18 Boys, July 2017



Leading at half time after a strong display, England Under-18 Boys lost out to Germany in a penalty shootout at the Six Nations Tournament in Nottingham on Saturday.





Ben Stevenson’s 17th minute goal from a penalty corner gave England the lead, and they doubled their advantage five minutes later with Harry Bennett scoring from open play.



But on the stroke of half time, Germany pulled a goal back, Masi Pfandt scoring from a penalty corner to give his side hope of a comeback.



Germany exerted good pressure after play resumed, although England also looked dangerous on the attack.



However, it was the Germans who scored next, Laurens Halfmann finding the net from open play on 43 minutes.



England pushed to find a way back into the lead, but were careful not to concede again and the match ended with no further score, forcing the teams into a penalty shootout to decide the winner.



Captain and goalkeeper Oliver Payne made a good save of one of Germany’s shootout attempts, but after that the Germans didn’t miss, while England goals from Ben Stevenson, Tim Nurse and Owen Williamson were not enough to stop Germany winning it by the narrowest of margins.



“The boys bought into the work ethic and showed an improved performance,” said Head Coach Jody Paul. “There is still a bit of room for success in the final third, but overall we are showing good progression.”



Ireland provide the opposition for England Under-18 Boys’ last game of the Six Nations Tournament at the Nottingham Hockey Centre on Sunday at 3pm.



England Under-18 Boys (2) 2

Ben Stevenson 17 (PC)

Harry Bennett 22 (FG)



Germany Under-18 Boys (1) 2

Masi Pfandt 30 (PC)

Laurens Halfmann 43 (FG)



Germany win 4-3 in shootout



England Hockey Board Media release