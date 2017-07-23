Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
Scotland U21 women cruise to victory over Poland in their last match of the Euros

Published on Sunday, 23 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments


Lexi Sabatelli, Scotland

Scotland U21 Women finished off their EuroHockey Junior Championship II campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Poland in the Czech Republic.



Scotland started very strongly and put the Poles to the sword very early in the match. Two goals in the opening quarter put the Scots firmly in the driving seat.

Millie Steiger gave Scotland an early lead with a cool back post finish from a shot by Lexi Sabatelli.

It was 2-0 about five minutes later and it was Rachel Bain who got her first goal of the tournament with another calm back post finish from a penalty corner.

At this stage it looked like Scotland might open up a big gap over the Poles but more goals never came despite the Scottish dominance.

The opening quarter came to a conclusion with Scotland leading 2-0 and looking very comfortable.

The game then settled down and began to look like a tournament last game with little goal scoring threat from open play, although there were a number of unconverted penalty corners for Scotland.

Eventually a third goal would come and it was Lorna Cruickshank who made it 3-0 for Scotland right at the end of the third quarter.

Cruickshank produced a good finish from some interplay between the Scottish forwards and a good final pass by Lexi Sabatelli.

Scotland then cruised to a solid 3-0 victory and end the tournament on a win and a clean sheet.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

