

Aidan McQuade



Scotland U21 Men won the bronze medal at EuroHockey Junior Championship II in St Petersburg with a 4-3 win over the Czech Republic.





Another confident start from the Scots saw them test the Czech defence down the flanks, particularly down the left where it looked like there could be opportunity to cause some problems.



A crash ball into the Scots D found a foot and gave the Czechs and early penalty corner but it was well charged down and Scotland escaped with possession.



The first great chance of the match fell for the Czech Republic. A crash ball into the Scots D broke kindly to a Czech forward who lashed it wildly over the bar and let Scotland off the hook.



When Scotland created their first opportunity of the match they would be much more ruthless. Some nice build-up down the right saw the ball switched to Rob Harwood unmarked at the far post who buried it low against the backboard to make it 1-0.



Czech pressure at the start of the second quarter was rewarded with a penalty corner. It resulted in an equaliser as Lucas Plochy slid the ball low against the backboard to make it 1-1.



More Czech pressure soon followed but Scotland dug deep to weather the storm and took control for the final five minutes of the quarter. They very nearly retook the lead through a penalty corner, but the post man did his job and stopped the drag flick on the line to keep the scores level. Honours even at half time.



The third quarter was very physical with both sides cancelling each other out. That was until the final five minutes where Scotland stepped up their play.



First a reverse stick shot from the top of the D was padded clear by the Czech keeper. Then Callum MacKenzie went on a solo run down the right and passed into the D, but it was well blocked by the goalkeeper.



Scotland then won a penalty corner which saw the post man concede a penalty stroke. Aidan McQuade was calm and composed enough to slot the stroke home to put Scotland 2-1 in front.



Scotland started the final quarter with a swagger, dominating play and looking dangerous. MacKenzie nearly scored but his near post shot was blocked by the goalkeeper’s leg guards



Then Cammy Golden went on a magnificent solo run down the left, he carved the Czechs open and won a penalty corner. It was from the penalty corner that Scotland went 3-1 up - a nice routine was finished low by Murray Collins.



Just a few minutes later and it was 4-1 for Scotland. Another penalty corner was finished off by a Harwood deflection as the Scots were turning on the style in the fourth quarter.



Then the Czech Republic pulled one back. Marek Svaton made it 4-2 with a minute to play when he sent his penalty corner sailing into the top right corner.



In the final second of the match the Czechs were awarded a penalty stroke, which was dispatched with the final hit of the game by Plochy.



A 4-3 victory for Scotland in the end saw the Scots win the bronze medal in the competition with some excellent performances throughout the tournament.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “We deserved to win today and it’s a great way to finish off the tournament. It’s been a really positive week and we’ve progressed very well – players really stepped up to responsibilities and we scored lots of goal.



“We came so close to reaching the next level and that’s a positive thing to build on. The players are thinking of what could have been but when they reflect on the week they’ll be pleased at what is a real step forward.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release