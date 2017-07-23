Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
2017 Pan American Cups Program Launched

Published on Sunday, 23 July 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to launch the 2017 Pan American Cups (PAC) online event program. Taking place at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. from August 4 to August 13, PAC will feature 15 international men’s and women’s teams on a quest for qualification to the 2018 Hockey World Cup.




*Click the above image for the event program

The online program is a resource for field hockey enthusiasts to gather as much information as they can about PAC prior to the start and throughout the tournament. Easily accessible in a desktop and mobile versions, it features some history about PAC, qualification curriculum, feature stories on participating teams and athletes as well as the game schedule, broadcast schedule, sponsors, merchandise information and venue directions. Full team rosters will be added once all participating nations have submitted them.

Tickets to all Pan American Cups games can be purchased through the program under the appropriate section. Packages include single-session (2 morning or 2 afternoon games that day) that start at $18 in Section D, $20 for Section C and $22 for Section B. Youth and Active Duty Military tickets are available for 50% off normal ticket prices. Full Day and Multi-Game Packages are also available.

Don’t miss out on the biggest field hockey experience in the United States since the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. Purchase tickets now for the 2017 Pan American Cups by clicking the image below.



USFHA media release

