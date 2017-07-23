Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL - GER

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA
21-07-2017 19:00
AUS 1 : 2 BEL
21-07-2017 16:45
ESP 4 : 5 GER

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) - GER (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
20-07-2017 19:00
ENG (W) 2 : 3 USA (W)
20-07-2017 16:45
GER (W) 2 : 1 ARG (W)
Indian women finish eighth, lose to Ireland by 1-2

Published on Sunday, 23 July 2017
Indian Women’s hockey team lost to Ireland by 1-2 in the 7th and 8th placing match at the Women’s Hockey World League Semi Final in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Though India started the first quarter rather slow compared to Ireland, they shifted gears ten minutes into the game. It was perhaps Ireland winning the first PC of the match that came as a wake-up call for India in the 10th minute which was defended by Monika.

In the 15th minute, India won a PC which was successfully converted by Gurjit Kaur who came up with a well-executed flick firing the ball low to the left giving India a 1-0 lead.

India dominated in the second quarter with improvised circle penetrations. During one such circle entry in the 24th minute, Navjot Kaur was obstructed by Ireland keeper Ayeisha McFerran which resulted in her being sent away with a yellow card for 10 minutes.

India was awarded a penalty stroke; however, nothing came off the opportunity with Ireland’s stand-by goalkeeper Grace O’Flanagan making a great save. India lost another opportunity to double their lead when a goal was disallowed as it came off the back stick of Indian striker Rani in the 28th minute.

Coming into the match after a ten-minute halftime break, India won back-to-back PCs in the 31st minute but unfortunately, they couldn’t convert the chance. India won two more PCs in the 43rd minute but striker Rani’s flick was block away by Ireland goalkeeper O’Flanagan. Though Ireland attackers made brave forays into the circle and attempted shots on goal, India’s goalkeeper Savita was on top of the job to keep the ball out.

Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, Ireland leveled the score with a clinical variation in their PC attempt that saw Kathryn Mullan finding a perfect deflection to put it past Savita in the 47th minute.

Ireland further pumped another goal through a PC converted by Lizzie Colvin in the 48th minute to take a 2-1 lead over India. Though India made desperate amends to equal the score, Ireland defence stood strong to win the match.

