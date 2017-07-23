by Karien Jonckheere





Lilian du Plessis © Backpagepix



There were some shot nerves by the end of the SA women’s Hockey World League fifth-place playoff match against Japan at the Wits Astro in Johannesburg on Saturday.





But the home side kept their cool to beat the Japanese 2-1 and secure that fifth spot. It’s a result that seemed rather far away when the SA women went down to lowly Chile earlier in the tournament. But the turnaround they produced after that defeat was impressive, as was their final result, considering all the teams that finished above them are ranked well ahead in the world. Also, one of the teams the South Africans beat, the USA, will be playing in Sunday’s final against Germany.



On Saturday, though it was all about Japan, and it was a see-saw battle of two halves. The South African dominated the first two quarters and the Japanese the final two. But it was the SA side that made their possession count.



Two minutes into the second quarter, the South Africans were awarded their fifth penalty corner of the match. The resulting shot hit a Japanese player’s body in the goalmouth so the SA side were awarded the penalty stroke. Lilian du Plessis would have been relieved to see the ball beating Japanese keeper Megumi Kageyama as her stroke shot was far from convincing, but it did the job and South Africa had the 1-0 lead.



Just five minutes later, Shelley Jones worked the ball back into the circle to Tarryn Glasby who slotted in her first goal of the tournament to double the lead.



The Japanese came out firing in the second half though, creating some good chances and putting immense pressure on the South Africans who had gone into defensive mode. It was five minutes into the third quarter that Yuri Nagai had a good run into the circle to set up a shot and just squeaked it into the right corner of goal for 2-1.



That same corner was to produce those heart palpitations in the dying seconds of the game. Desperate for an equaliser that would send the match to a shootout, Japan, who by now also had a kicking back on, smashed the ball into the circle. Two players dived for the deflection right in the goalmouth but somehow the ball contrived to go millimetres wide of the post to give South Africa the win.



“I think my heart was certainly beating faster than normal but I was also trying to keep the poker face as much as I could,” admitted a relieved SA coach, Sheldon Rostron, afterwards. “But it was also good of the girls to dig in deep and make it work.



Thrilled with the fifth-place finish, Rostron added: “I think we can be very proud of how we turned the tournament around for ourselves, especially after one or two early disappointments in the tournament. It’s great testament to the character of the girls and how they’ve made changes as individuals and also collectively as a group. I’m very proud of their performance.”

Speaking about her goal, Glasby admitted: “I can’t explain it – I just saw it lying in the D and I plucked it in the goal. It was very exciting. I was so glad to get on the scoreboard.



As for the tough second half of the match, the young striker added: “Japan are always going to be tough. They’re a hard-running team so I think some girls might have got tired but we just had to keep pushing through. And at the end it was very nail-biting but we still got the result in the end.”



There were two other matches played at the Wits Astro on Saturday. In the first of those, France’s men’s team defeated Egypt 3-0 to finish the tournament in seventh place and Ireland then beat New Zealand 1-0 for fifth spot.



The finals of both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played on Sunday. Germany will face the USA in the women’s final at 3.30pm and the German men’s team will play Belgium in their final at 6pm.



Supersport