

Hayden Phillips reacts with disappointment as the Black Sticks miss a chance for World Cup qualification. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks men have missed a chance to secure automatic qualification for the 2018 Hockey World Cup after being beaten 1-0 by Ireland in their classification playoff at the Hockey World League semifinal in South Africa.



It was a tight contest which saw both sides locked in a goal-less stalemate for most of the game before Ireland delivered the winning strike with a 49th minute field goal from Alan Sothern.





New Zealand created some quality scoring opportunities over the final 10 minutes as they fought for an equaliser but weren't able to cross the Irish line.





Goalscorer Alan Sothern, centre, celebrates the win with Irish team-mates Stuart Loughrey, left, and Shane O'Donoghue, right. JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES



The result sees Ireland secure the final automatic qualification spot up for grabs at the tournament for the 2018 Hockey World Cup in India.





New Zealand's Kane Russell in action against Ireland. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks, who finished sixth overall, will now need to go down a different route to qualify for the World Cup.



Their next opportunity will be the Oceania Cup, which will be held in Sydney, Australia, in October.



Experienced campaigner Shea McAleese marked a huge personal milestone during the match with his 250th test appearance for New Zealand.



Ireland 1: Alan Sothern goal Black Sticks 0 HT: 0-0



Stuff