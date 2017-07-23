By Elizabeth Mburugu





Beatrice Wekesa when they played Kenyatta University when they played Ladies Premier at CityPark yesterday, on 24/09/2016 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans yesterday defeated University of Nairobi (UoN) 6-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match at City Park.





Sheila Nnazi and Rhoda Kuria scored a brace each while Acryphyna Misoi and Beatrice Mbugua were on target once.



The victory saw Spartans consolidate their second spot on the log with 25 points, five less than league leaders and defending champions Telkom. On Saturday, Telkom capped their first leg with victory against Kenyatta University.



Spartans, whose objective this season is to qualify for the Africa Cup for Club Championships, kept their dream alive with that massive victory.



Mbugua, who is also the USIU-A captain, said they would build on their good finish in the first leg to ensure that they qualified for the continental championships.



“The first leg has been tough but we gave it our best and are about to achieve our main objective, which is to qualify for the club championships,” said Mbugua. “We will remain focused and build on our current position to meet our target in the second round.”



To qualify for the continental champions, USIU-A must secure a top-two finish at the end of the season. Strathmore University Scorpions, who are a threat to Spartans, are third with 20 points but with a match at hand.



Misoi made Spartans’ intentions clear with a sixth minute goal when she slotted in from a Mbugua pass as UoN struggled to contain them.



Three minutes later, goalkeeper Regina Kiminya failed another test as Nnazi blasted home for a 2-0 lead.



The UoN team tightened defence and kept the Spartans strikers in control at the end of the first quarter.



