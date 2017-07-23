Kori Sidaway





Kate Rogers of the B.C. Rams celebrates a goal in the Gold Medal Game against Ontario West. PHOTO: Blair Shier



It was a rainy start to Day 5 of the 2017 National Championships in Tamanawis Park in Surrey, BC which saw the U15 tournament wrap it’s last day of play! Day 5 featured battles for the top 3 U15 teams in Canada. The U15 Boys and Girls teams battled for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in an exciting day filled with a high level of hockey.





The day’s matches were kicked off by Ontario Central Team and the B.C. Royal Lions of the Girls U15 tournament, who were playing for 4th, 5th or 6th placement. The match up was incredibly tight, with no goals in the first half, both teams waiting for something to give. Which it did, but barely. With two minutes to go in the game, Shyana Ringma of the Royal Lions converted a short corner call into the only goal of the game, to see her team win 1-0.



The Boys U15 Bronze game was up next in an action packed turf war between Ontario East and Quebec for the Bronze medal. The first half was left at a 0-0 stalemate, putting the pressure on both teams to break the tie and put some numbers on the scoreboard. Quebec came out to deliver first with a rocket from Alexander Bird. Four minutes later Ontario East clapped back after earning a short corner call which captain Brendan Goddard turned into a goal. As the ball was brought back to the centre line, Quebec came back firing on all cylinders to regain their lead and busted down the field, ending in with Phillippe Loignon-Lapointe ripping a shot to the back of the net. The drama didn’t stop there, as both teams took cards in the dying minutes of the game. But as the final whistle was blown, Quebec earned a bronze medal for the first time in Canadian Nationals history.



Up next were the Boys U15 B.C. Lions taking on Alberta in a bid for 5th place. The game was well matched with both teams were neck-and-neck for most of the game, until Lions captain Navjot Chahal banked a goal in at the 41 minute mark. Play intensified as the clock ticked down and both teams took green cards late in the game, but the score remained the same, with the Lions taking 5th place.



The Boys U15 Gold Medal game match up featured Ontario Central and the B.C. Rams battling for top spot. Ontario Central came out relatively early with a goal from the U15 Boy’s leading goal scorer, Randeep Randhawa, eight minutes into the game. B.C. was able to square it up before entering halftime as Ryan Knight banked a goal in from a short corner chance of their own. The game continued with that back and forth nature with high tempo, but the B.C. Rams had the last say as Avjot Buttar ripped two goals in the second half, to lead his team to gold medal victory.



The late morning games featured the Women’s U23 age groups as the B.C. Lions and Alberta took each other on. The Lions came out early earning the lead, with team captain Lindsay Cole banking a hat trick, leading her team towards a 7-2 win. Alberta tried to come back late in the game with Sydney Shortt lighting up the scoreboard with two goals, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to B.C.’s lead as time ran out.



Next up the U23 Women’s B.C. Rams and Ontario faced one another in an even, hard fought game. Brianna Ricker of the B.C. Rams set the tone early with the first goal of the game, scoring a total of two goals for her team. But Ontario battled back to tie it going into halftime. When the final whistle blew the score sat tied 3-3.



Moving into the afternoon, the U15 Girls tournament was back on centre stage. Quebec and Ontario East battled it out for lower pool standings. Ontario East came out on top with a 3-1 win over Quebec.



Up next was the B.C. battle for Bronze. The B.C. White Lions and the B.C. Stags set off on a well matched back and forth game, that saw limited scoring. The first half was good, clean hockey, but neither team was able to hit the back of the net. Something had to give, and it did when the Lions took a green card at the 46 minute mark, and the momentum swung in favour of the Stags. The Stags capitalized two minutes following the green card, when Nadine Reis converted a short corner opportunity into a scoring moment. The B.C. Stags took the Bronze medal after winning the game 1-0.



Fighting for the lower placements of the U15 Girls pool, team Alberta and the B.C. Lions had their final game of the tournament. The teams came out neck and neck, with no goals scored the entire game leaving the team’s sitting on a 0-0 tie.



Just before 3:00PM, the Girls U15 Gold medal game kicked off. Ontario West faced the B.C. Rams for top the spot in Canada. For the first 15 minutes, the game was tightly contested, but as the B.C. Rams opened up scoring the floodgates opened. Kate Rogers earned a two goal lead for her team, and team captain Jenna Buglioni, leading goal scorer of the tournament, put a nail in the team’s lead with two goals of her own. The B.C. Rams earned the title of National Champs with a 5-0 win over Ontario West, who clinched the silver medal.



In the late afternoon the Men’s U23 competition kicked off with team Moose vs team Bison. Team Bison came out on top with Brandon Periera scoring two goals early in the 1st quarter, to ensure a 2-0 win.



Shortly after, the Men’s U23 Marmots challenged the Grizzlies that saw a high tempo game with Grizzlies captain Sunny Aujla scoring a goal in the 2nd quarter. Amrit Sidhu scored another two goals for Grizzlies to lead them to a 3-1 win over the Marmots.



In the evening, the U23 Women came back to the pitches at Tamanawis Fields in Surrey. In an inter-provincial battle, the B.C. Lions and the B.C. Rams stormed the field in a high energy game. The first half was back and forth with the Lions taking the first goal of the game 10 minutes in, and the Rams responding with a goal of their own five minutes later. In the second half, the momentum gathered for the Rams who banked another two goals to end the game 3-1 as the clock ran out.



The last game of the evening was Ontario vs Alberta of the U23 Women’s tournament. The game turned into a total blow out for team Ontario, with the final score sitting at 11-0. Ontario captain Alison Lee led the goalscoring for her team with a total of 5 goals, teammate Emily Buttinger with a hat trick, and sister Danielle Buttinger with two goals.



Congratulations to all the U15 teams for an awesome tournament – we’ll see you next year! Day 6 of the 2017 National Championships will see the Women’s U23 tournament play their Semi-Final games before heading into Finals on Monday, as well as the U18 Men’s and Women’s and U23 Men’s pool play continue.

Canadian 2017 Nationals Championships: Day 6



Kori Sidaway





A B.C. Field Hockey player works the ball on Day 6 of the 2017 Nationals. PHOTO: Blair Shier



The sun was shining as Day 6 of the 2017 Nationals was underway. The day featured games from the U23 and U18 competitions with the Women’s U23 teams fighting for the top spot in the country, in their semi-final games.



The day began at 9:00 AM with the U23 Men’s team Moose facing the Grizzlies. The Moose came out right off the whistle ready to win with a goal from captain Rohan Chopra two minutes into the game. Teammate Zaiq Rana extended their lead with a second goal in the first quarter. The second quarter opened up with the Moose still dominating play, and another goal from Chopra. In the third quarter, a green card was awarded to the Moose, from which the Grizzlies found an opportunity and captain Amrit Sidhu, the back of the net. The last quarter remained goal-less and the game finished 3-1 for the Moose.



Up on the turf next were the U18 Men’s Albertan team versus Quebec. Isaac Farion came out swinging, taking an advantage from a green card awarded to Alberta and turned a short corner into a goal. Late in the first half Alberta was able to do the exact same. A green card was awarded to Quebec at the 31 minute mark, and Tanvir Kang of Alberta was able to use that momentum to smack a goal in one minute later. Coming into the second half tied 1-1, team Alberta charged back on field with two goals off short corners – one from Shazab Shahzad and a second from Kang to make it 3-1. Quebec tried to rally back, but a few cards handed out held them back. A late goal for Quebec in the 62nd minute wasn’t enough to shake Alberta’s lead who took the game 3-2.



In a well matched game, the U23 Men’s team Marmots challenged team Bison in a late morning match. The first two quarters were intense and back and forth, with no team able to create a lead. That all changed in the third quarter when Bison player Ramandeep Saini lit up the scoreboard. The Marmots had their chance to respond six minutes later when Vikramjeet Sandhu banked a goal in to tie the game up. As the clock timed out, the score remained at a 1-1 tie.



The last of the morning games saw an Ontario province showdown as Ontario Central took on Ontario East in the Women’s U18 division. The game was decisively Ontario Central’s, who came out to shutout the East 7-0. Ontario Central captain Jaslan Stirling scored a total of five goals to put her team forward for the win.



The afternoon saw that the U23 Women’s Semi-Finals were underway. Ontario and Alberta squared off in the first Semi-Final battle of the day. In another decisive match up, Ontario came out to win solidly, 9-0. Notable goal scorers of the game included Abby Ferenczy, Natalie Maw, and captain Alison Lee with two goals each, to lead team Ontario to play for gold tomorrow morning.



The U18 Women B.C. Stags were up next in an inter-pool provincial face off when they played the B.C. Lions in. It was an intense, rough game, with multiple green and yellow cards handed out. THe B.C. Stags took most of the cards, but also managed to come out on top with more goals. The Stags took the game 3-0.



Swinging to Pool A of the U18 Women’s competition, the B.C. Rams hit the turf to play the Ontario Select team. The match up was tight, until the 13th minute mark when the Rams unleashed the first of many goals, to take the win by the final whistle, 7-0.



The U23 Women Semi-Final 2 game was up next in another B.C. battle, for the right to play in the final. The Rams came out early with a goal six minutes in from Annalise Poohachoff, and the lead was solidified to 2-0 as Caitlyn Anson hit the back of the net off a short corner. After halftime, the Rams added another goal to the scoresheet, but the Lions roared back with two goals of their own to make the game 3-2. But it wasn’t enough as Rams player Brianna Ricker ripped a goal in at the 65th minute to ensure the Rams play in the gold medal game against team Ontario tomorrow.



As the sun started sinking lower in the sky, the U18 Men’s tournament was back in action. The B.C. Lions played Ontario in an intense, fiercely contested game. The Lions took the first half of the game and went into halftime with a 3-1 lead, (with two goals from Christophe De Haas). In the second half the Lions came out strong again with a goal from team captain Jason Dhaliwal, but Ontario swung the momentum back their way. Incorporating an assortment of players to hit the back of the net, the second half saw Ontario climb back to make the game tied 4-4 by the time the clock ran out.



Today seemed to be the day for blowouts in the U18 Women’s competition. It was the same when Ontario West faced Alberta in Pool A. Ontario West came out strong off the whistle, with Samantha McCrory leading the charge, in both goals and cards, with a hat trick to lead Ontario West to a 7-0 victory.



Just before 6:00 PM, the U23 Men stormed the field in one of the tightest matches seen all day. The Grizzlies played team Bison in a spirited, back and forth game that made for great hockey. The Bison came out early with a snipe from Ishtpal Brar. Grizzlies captain Harbir Sidhu answered to tied it up 1-1 in the second quarter off a short corner. A minute later the Bison stole their lead back with a rocket from Dilraj Sidhu to make it 2-1. The Bison then added to their lead in the third quarter, but the Grizzlies came charging back, to trail only by 1 heading into the last quarter. with 40 minutes plus to go, Sidhu Amrit pounded his second goal of the game in to leave the game sitting at a 3-3 tie.



In a more one sided game, the U18 Mens team BC Rams were up next to play Alberta. The first half was more contested, but as soon as the game entered the second half, the B.C. Rams unleashed an onslaught of goals – momentum that Alberta couldn’t turn around. Kyle Bishop lead the goalscoring for the Rams with a hat trick, Brendan Guraliuk following with two goals, to lead the team to a 7-0 win.



The last game of Day 6 took place when the U23 Men’s division saw that Marmots play team Moose. The Moose came out to score first, but couldn’t hold onto their lead, when the Marmots carried out their offensives. Jarman Johal from team Marmots lead the scoring for his team with two goals, to win 6-3 over team Moose.

USIU Spartans down UoN, Butali drop points in hockey league



By BRIAN YONGA & By TITUS MAERO





Mercy Oyugi of University of Nairobi (left) tackles USIU Spartans' Phanice Atieko during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on July 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans on Sunday reclaimed second spot in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League after a 6-0 win over University of Nairobi (UoN) in a league match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.



A brace each from Kenya international Rhoda Kuira and Sheila Nnazi inspired the students to the comfortable win in their final first leg match this season. Others on target in the lopsided encounter were Acriphyna Mosoi and skipper Beatrice Mbugua.



The win took the Thika-Road-based side to 25 points, five behind leaders Telkom, who beat Kenyatta University (KU) Titans 9-0 on Saturday at the same venue.





Agie Maina of University of Nairobi (left) vies for the ball with Sasha Masinde of USIU during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on July 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



Spartans coach Willis Ochieng noted that his charges should have won by a bigger margin, calling for more improvement in the second leg.



“We have a very good squad and the performance today was satisfactory, we have completed the first leg on top and the aim to maintain the same consistency in the second leg,” Ochieng told Nation Sport on Sunday.



UoN, who lost 1-0 to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology on Saturday, remain bottom with a point and are yet to win a match after 10 games on their debut season. UoN started the match with nine players and Spartans took full advantage of their numerical strength to go two goals up in the opening nine minutes.



GREAT MOVE



Captain Mbugua started a great move from the back and the Spartans penetrated their opponents circle with ease and Misoi had the simplest finishes, flicking the ball past UoN goalkeeper Regina Kiminya after only six minutes.



Two minutes later it was two as Spartans once again attacked and with UoN defence napping, Nnazi fired past Kiminya. The quarter ended with UoN finally managing to field 11 players on the pitch.



They kept their opponents at bay until the 25th minute when Mbugua weaved her way into the UoN defence before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.



UON looked disjointed in attack and the Spartans defence had an off day, joining in the attack to help their team’s hunt for more goals. Spartans threatened with a couple of short corners but failed to add to their tally due to poor finishing.



Nnazi added her second of the game just before the end of the third quarter latching on to a poor clearance from Kiminya to sound the boards. The final quarter yielded two more goals for Spartans to complete a good outing.



In another women's top flight encounter, Amira Sailors saw off Sliders 3-1 at the same venue. Sailors were three up by 44 minutes courtesy of goals from Leah Omwadho, Yvette Kanyandong and Pauline Naise. Sliders pulled one back through Charity Miller in the 48th minute of the tie.



In the men's Premier League, Butali Sugar Warriors lost further ground on league leaders Kenya Police after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Parklands in the last game of the day.



Parklands took a shock lead in the seventh minute through talismanic striker Allan Odongo's field goal, before the visitors levelled through Maxwell Fuachaka in the 18th minute of play.





Boniface Ndombi of Parklands vies for the ball with Butali Sugar Warrior's' Barnabus Odhiambo during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on July 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



In Kakamega, former Champions Nairobi Sikh Union held hosts Western Jaguars to a goalless draw in a fiercely-contested men’s Premier League match at Kakamega High School grounds.



The match started on a high note, with strikers from both sides engaging defenders in relentless raids in a bid to snatch the opener.



Sikh Union, which featured two national team players in Allan Iningu and Francis Esikuri, could have sounded the boards five minutes into the match but Haggai Pepela’s flick in the box went wide.



A counter attack by Jaguars saw their top scorer Willis Malesi, who has seven goals to his name so far ih the league, waste a golden scoring opportunity in the 12th minute when his shot inside “D area” was deflected by custodian Ajay Dosa.



Unlike the Nairobi side, which used the midfield frequently to build up their game, Jaguars preferred to use the flanks.



In the second tier men's league, Mvita hit five past Daystar University, as Dedan Kimathi University beat JKUAT 2-0 at City Park.



USIU Spartans in big league victory



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Beatrice Wekesa when they played Kenyatta University when they played Ladies Premier at CityPark yesterday, on 24/09/2016 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans yesterday defeated University of Nairobi (UoN) 6-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match at City Park.



Sheila Nnazi and Rhoda Kuria scored a brace each while Acryphyna Misoi and Beatrice Mbugua were on target once.



The victory saw Spartans consolidate their second spot on the log with 25 points, five less than league leaders and defending champions Telkom. On Saturday, Telkom capped their first leg with victory against Kenyatta University.



Spartans, whose objective this season is to qualify for the Africa Cup for Club Championships, kept their dream alive with that massive victory.



Mbugua, who is also the USIU-A captain, said they would build on their good finish in the first leg to ensure that they qualified for the continental championships.



“The first leg has been tough but we gave it our best and are about to achieve our main objective, which is to qualify for the club championships,” said Mbugua. “We will remain focused and build on our current position to meet our target in the second round.”



To qualify for the continental champions, USIU-A must secure a top-two finish at the end of the season. Strathmore University Scorpions, who are a threat to Spartans, are third with 20 points but with a match at hand.



Misoi made Spartans’ intentions clear with a sixth minute goal when she slotted in from a Mbugua pass as UoN struggled to contain them.



Three minutes later, goalkeeper Regina Kiminya failed another test as Nnazi blasted home for a 2-0 lead.



The UoN team tightened defence and kept the Spartans strikers in control at the end of the first quarter.



