

England U16 girls v Holland, July 22 2017



After two consecutive defeats, England U16s girls ended their Six Nations Tournament with a battling 2-2 draw in Spain on Sunday.





Captain Darcy Bourne opened the scoring for England in the first half, before Vicki McCabe doubled their lead on the 37th minute of the match in Terrassa.



Belgium were in control for much of the second half, and two goals in three minutes in the fourth quarter from Vanessa Blockmans and Sophie Stribos ensured the spoils were shared.



After the game Head Coach John Bell said: “I was very pleased with our physical performance and the self-organisation of the girls today.



“We took the lead after a well worked goal and battled hard, as over the next two periods Belgium had the better of the circle entries.



“Our goalie played well today making a number of good saves.”



The game marked the end of the current under 16 cycle and Team Manager Jackie Sharp added: “It was good to end this year on a positive note and credit goes to the girls for all their efforts.”



England Under-16 Girls (1) 2

Darcy Bourne - 19 (FG)

Vicki McCabe - 37 (FG)



Belgium Under-16 Girls (0) 2

Vanessa Blockmans - 51 (PC)

Sophie Stribos - 54 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release