Four from Robson as England U16 Boys win

Published on Monday, 24 July 2017 10:00
Action from England U16 Boys, July 2017

Ellis Robson scored four goals as England U16 Boys finished their Six Nations Tournament in style, with an impressive 5-1 victory over Ireland at Nottingham Hockey Centre.



Robson scored the only goal of the first half after two minutes. But England kicked on after the break, Robson doubling his tally on 42 minutes before Matthew White scored at the start of the fourth period.

Robson completed his hat-trick converting a penalty on 53 minutes before adding his fourth and England’s fifth just a minute later, Oliver Kidd adding a last minute consolation for Ireland.

Head Coach Mark Bateman said: “We knew it would be a tough game against the Irish but we were in a good confident mood after the shootout win yesterday.

“The first goal was pretty fortunate but it was one we will take. We tended to over-complicate our play in the first half.

“We simplified the play in the second half and our superior fitness told in the final quarter.”

The Netherlands claimed victory in the tournament after winning all five of their games, whilst two wins in their final two games saw England finish the competition in fifth, with Team Manager Mike Lloyd pleased with the side’s efforts.

“Apart from the Netherlands match, all games were competitive and we can be very pleased with that,” he said.

“Development is the number one priority and this has been good exposure at a high level of international hockey, so hopefully they will go on to be better future England players for the experience.”

England Under-16 Boys (1) 5
Ellis Robson - 2, 42, 53, 54 (FG, FG, PC, FG)
Matthew White - 46 (FG)

Ireland Under-16 Boys (0) 1
Oliver Kidd - 60 (FG)

England Hockey Board Media release

