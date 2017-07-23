Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 1 GER
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) 4 : 3 GER (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
Disappointment for England U18 Boys at Six Nations

Published on Monday, 24 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments


Action from England U18 Boys, July 2017

England Under-18 Boys suffered a disappointing end to their Six Nations Tournament in Nottingham, losing out 4-2 to Ireland at the Nottingham Hockey Centre on Sunday afternoon.



Despite taking the lead with Owen Williamson scoring from a penalty stroke in the fifth minute, Ireland were on top for much of the game, leaving Head Coach Jody Paul disappointed with his side’s performance.

“Unfortunately it was a lacklustre final performance,” he said. “We allowed Ireland to walk away with the win.”

Guy Sarratt scored the first of his three goals for Ireland a minute before the end of the first quarter from a penalty corner routine, and although the scores remained unchanged at 1-1 through to half time, Ireland hit the ground running.

Alex O’Regan gave Ireland the lead with a 37th minute field goal, and then Sarratt scored from penalty corners on 51 and 53 minutes to seal the win and send the Irish home smiling.

Captain and goalkeeper Oliver Payne once again made some good saves, without which the deficit might’ve been even more.

England Under-18 Boys (1) 2
Owen Williamson – 5 (PS)
Stuart Rushmere – 50 (PC)

Ireland Under-18 Boys (1) 4
Guy Sarratt – 14 51 53 (PC, PC, PC)
Alex O’Regan – 37 (FG)

England Hockey Board Media release

