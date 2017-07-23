



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following an 11-day training camp, U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Rutger Wiese has solidified the 18-athlete roster, and one reserve, that will compete at the 2017 men’s Pan American Cup (PAC) in Lancaster, Pa. from August 4 -13.





"On behalf of the coaching staff, I’d like to congratulate all selected players," commented Wiese. "We’ve had to make some difficult choices after the France games and the training camp this past week. We’ve worked extremely hard as a team and staff to get better every day and as a result we’re growing as a program and looking forward to flying to the East Coast where we will have a week to work on the final details before our first game on August 4. As always we stick with our motto: today we need to be better than yesterday.”



The evaluation process for the PAC squad started back in March when the team traveled to Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago for FIH Hockey World League Round 2. The event included three other participating PAC teams, as USA finished second in their pool and the event included three shootout wins on their way to earn bronze. To continue with PAC preparation, Team USA traveled to Germany and France in June for a 2-week training camp and three friendly test matches. Falling in the first contest to FIH Hero World Ranked No. 17 France, USA showed persistence in the second to rally and find the go-ahead goal in the final minute of play. France would come out on top in the final match-up.



At the Pan American Cup, No. 26 USA sits in Pool A with No. 1 FIH Hero World Ranked Argentina, No. 27 Chile and No. 48 Venezuela. Pool B includes No. 11 Canada, No. 29 Brazil, No. 33 Trinidad and Tobago and No. 41 Mexico. Team USA will open the tournament competition against Argentina on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Venezuela on Sunday, August 6 at 7 p.m. ET. From there, USA will face Chile on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m. ET before crossovers play starts on Friday, August 11. The top continental champion will qualify for the 2018 FIH Odisha men’s Hockey World Cup and the top six teams qualify for the 2021 Pan American Cup. Both Argentina and Canada already booked their tickets to the World Cup after finishes at recent FIH Hockey World League Semifinals.



"Our final preparations at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center prior to the Cup have been very positive," said Ajai Dhadwal, USMNT Captain. "The team has been training hard and we have improved over the course of the training camp. We are excited and ready to get the tournament started in Lancaster, Pa."



USMNT’s Pan American Cup Roster.



Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), William Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), Jaja Kentwell (Royersford, Pa.), Amardeep Khokar (Valencia, Calif.), Jon Klages (Berlin, Germany), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Parmeet Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.)



The first reserve for the men’s team is Ruben van Dam (Valkenswaard, The Netherlands).



