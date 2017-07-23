After tying goal from Taylor West, USA Field Hockey beats Germany in shootout



DIANA PUGLIESE





US women's Taylor West (11) redirected this ball into the cage but the goal was called back as Caitlin Van Sickle (28) backs up the play against Ireland's goalie Ayeisha McFerran (19) and Elena Tice (12) work on defense on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Suzette Wenger



For the second time in as many games, the U.S. women's field hockey team found itself down by a goal with just minutes left to play.





After rallying to beat England in a sudden-death shootout on Thursday, Team USA showed its determination again Sunday morning at the Wits Hockey Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. Taylor West connected on a penalty stroke with 2:08 remaining to tie Germany 1-1, before Erin Matson netted the Americans' final shootout tally to claim gold at the Hockey World League Semifinals.



The 3-2 win capped off an impressive seven-game performance for Team USA, which also took home a trio of personal honors. Jackie Briggs was recognized as Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, Melissa Gonzalez was named the Crossroads Player of the Tournament and former Penn Manor Comet Jill Witmer finished as the Hero Top Scorer of the Tournament with five goals.



"Playing a final against a quality team like Germany, you know you have to be ready," U.S. coach Janneke Schopman said via a team release. "We struggled with their shape but kept fighting and that's why I love this team. Maybe it wasn't pretty, but we didn't give up and managed to create something from nothing."



Germany led statically for most of the game, peppering Briggs with shots late in the second quarter. The FIH No. 7 squad held an 8-1 advantage in shots at the half — with four of those attempts on target compared to just one for the U.S. — but couldn't find the back of the net until midway through the third quarter.



A hard hit ball bounced off of a defender and out to Marie Mavers on the left baseline. Mavers then swept the ball toward the front of the cage, where Camille Nobis was stationed to redirect the shot between Briggs and the post for the 1-0 German advantage.



No. 6 Team USA applied more pressure in the fourth quarter, starting with a backhander from Kat Sharkey just a minute into the final period. While Sharkey had her shot saved, as did Lauren Moyer minutes later, the U.S. defense held strong as Germany tried to add an insurance goal.



The next tally would come for Team USA, however, as Sharkey tried to capitalize on a one-player advantage following a yellow card to Germany's Amelie Wortman.



Working her way into the circle, Sharkey was met by a German defender and earned a penalty stroke in the 58th minute. Germany made a switch in goal, replacing Julia Ciupka with Lisa Schneider, but West had no problem lifting the ball into the top left corner of the cage for the equalizer.



“The last five minutes of the game were an athletes’ dream,” U.S. midfielder Michelle Vittese said in the release. “Our energy was incredibly positive, we fed off each other’s high work load and intensity. We took accountability of our individual roles and executed our jobs. Most importantly, we stayed together.”



“Germany is an incredible opponent and we had to fight tooth and nail to earn penalty stroke,” she continued. “It was an incredible team effort and I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”



The Americans maintained possession as the final minute ticked off the clock, but couldn't score again. Instead, they sent Gonzalez, Vittese, Sharkey, Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley and Matson into the shootout.



Team USA briefly held a 2-1 lead after Gonzalez and Vittese scored, but Germany's Mavers would tie the shootout 2-2 before Matson stepped up for the final attempt.



The 17-year-old, who will be a senior at Unionville High School in Chadds Ford, Pa. this spring, sprinted to her left to fake out the goalie and then pulled right, easily depositing the ball into the backboard to grab gold.



The result mirrors Thursday's final, where the U.S. scored on Witmer's goal in the final three minutes before England retied the game with a tally on its final shootout attempt. Gonzalez would then score on Team USA's first shot in sudden death to earn the semifinal win.



Sunday's final also provides the U.S. with a taste of revenge after Germany eliminated the squad from the Olympics last summer. Germany would go on to win bronze at the Rio Games, while the U.S. finished fifth.



By finishing in the top four at the Hockey World League Semifinals, Team USA qualified for the Hockey World League Final in Auckland, New Zealand. It's the first time the U.S. has ever qualified for the tournament, which will be held November 11-26.



There, Team USA, Germany, England and Argentina will face off against the four qualifiers from the June Semifinals in Brussels, Belgium — the Netherlands, China, New Zealand and Korea.



The U.S. also earned a berth in the 2018 World Cup, which will be played in London July 21-August 5.



Before that, Team USA will return home to host the Pan American Cup. Both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at Spooky Nook Sports August 4-13.



