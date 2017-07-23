

USA picked up a number of awards in Johannesburg Photo: FIH/Getty Images





BEST PLAYER





Melissa Gonzalez (USA)



Captain America Melissa Gonzalez led her team to glory in Johannesburg. Dominating games with her athleticism and passion, she inspired her team to their best finishes at a top level event in recent years. Like goalkeeper Jackie Briggs, Gonzalez proved crucial in both the semi-final and final shootout, her goals firing USA to victory.



BEST JUNIOR PLAYER





Nike Lorenz (GER)



Germany are a team on the up and much of their success has been influenced by an injection of gifted youth into this exciting team. One of the many exceptional talents at this event was German wonderkid Nike Lorenz. Solid in defence, the 20 year-old plays beyond her years, breaking up opposition attacks time and time again with typical German efficiency. Despite their loss in the final, with Nike Lorenz at the back the future of German women's hockey looks to be in safe hands.



BEST GOALKEEPER





Jackie Briggs (USA)



Experienced 'keeper Jackie Briggs was consistently brilliant for the United States. Her reliability and command in goal provided a solid base for the US women to build upon. Despite outstanding shot-stopping throughout the event, her standout moments came during the shootouts against England in the semi-final and Germany in the final. Her heroics, combined with some excellent finishing from her team-mates, won USA this event for the first time in their history.



TOP SCORER





Jill Witmer (USA)



Her four field goals and one penalty corner were key to USA's road to victory. The 25-year-old striker will certainly be an asset for USA for many years to come. Her tireless running is key to opening up spaces and creating opportunities for her team, which, in addition to her clinical finishing in front of goal made her one of the most dangerous players at this event.



