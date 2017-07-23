

Winners Belgium dominated the Awards ceremony Photo: FIH/Getty





BEST PLAYER





Mats Grambusch (GER)



The German captain led by example throughout the event, bossing the midfield with fierce tackling and an abundance of creativity. His exemplary skill and penetrating passes helped Germany reach the final and despite losing to Belgium he will be happy having helped his team qualify for both the Hockey World League Final 2017 and Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.



BEST JUNIOR PLAYER





Arthur Van Doren (BEL)



This tournament has been one to remember for FIH Hockey Stars 2016 Young Player of the Year Arthur Van Doren. The Belgian wonderkid helped his team win this event through some commanding performances in Belgium's defence. A rock at the back, he provided the foundations for Belgium to build their attacks. Hard in the tackle and precise with his passing, this young superstar will no doubt be at the heart of the Belgian team for many years to come.



BEST GOALKEEPER





Quico Cortes (ESP)



The Spanish goalkeeper was the difference in so many of his team's matches, making crucial saves when it mattered. He was one of the reasons Spain made the 3v4 classification match and whilst he will be disappointed by his team's performance in that game his early tournament form saw him gain many new fans across the world with his world-class saves in the Spanish goal.



TOP SCORER





Tom Boon (BEL)



Belgian superstar Tom Boon smashed home seven goals throughout the competition on their way to winning the event. His eye for goal proved crucial as his team progressed through the Pool stages and into the quarters, semi's then the final. He scored the crucial opening goal in the final which inspired his team on to their 6-1 victory. Whilst the Red Lions have goals throughout their team, Boon's prowess in front of goal was the difference in so many of Belgium's matches throughout this event.



