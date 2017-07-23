Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Khokhar recently met the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Qamar Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.





Khokhar, a retired brigadier, expressed satisfaction over the meeting and said: "Gen Bajwa appreciated the idea of a proposed hockey league featuring international stars, to be held in Lahore at the end of this year."



"He also assured the Army's support in providing security to foreign players and teams visiting Pakistan," he said.



Talking about PHF's other efforts in reviving hockey in Pakistan, Brig Khokhar said: "In September, the PHF is trying to bring a World XI [team] — comprising past and present international stars from leading hockey nations such as Australia, Germany and the Netherlands — to play an exhibition match against a Pakistani team consisting of seasoned stalwarts."

"The match will probably be played at the Army Stadium, Rawalpindi or in Karachi," he added.



Brig Khokhar further said that "the Pakistan Army's support would go a long way towards staging the hockey league and the match against the World XI."



"These efforts would rekindle people's and especially the youth's interest in hockey, which is very essential for the revival of our national game," he concluded.



Dawn