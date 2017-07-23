Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 1 GER
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) 4 : 3 GER (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
Pakistan Hockey Federations wants to host World XI tie, hockey league

Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2017
View Comments

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Khokhar recently met the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Qamar Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.



Khokhar, a retired brigadier, expressed satisfaction over the meeting and said: "Gen Bajwa appreciated the idea of a proposed hockey league featuring international stars, to be held in Lahore at the end of this year."

"He also assured the Army's support in providing security to foreign players and teams visiting Pakistan," he said.

Talking about PHF's other efforts in reviving hockey in Pakistan, Brig Khokhar said: "In September, the PHF is trying to bring a World XI [team] — comprising past and present international stars from leading hockey nations such as Australia, Germany and the Netherlands — to play an exhibition match against a Pakistani team consisting of seasoned stalwarts."
"The match will probably be played at the Army Stadium, Rawalpindi or in Karachi," he added.

Brig Khokhar further said that "the Pakistan Army's support would go a long way towards staging the hockey league and the match against the World XI."

"These efforts would rekindle people's and especially the youth's interest in hockey, which is very essential for the revival of our national game," he concluded.

Dawn

