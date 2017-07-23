by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men and women’s indoor hockey teams are set to gain some valuable practice matches against quality opponents.





Two teams – men and women – from the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) will be making a playing tour of Malaysia in early August.



They are expected to play at least seven matches each against the two Malaysian SEA Games-bound sides.



Said national coach Mohamed Amin Rahim: “We need such quality matches to fine-tune our playing strategies.



“WAIS have also indicated that they will bring their best players.



“This is good news for our players.”



Malaysia played two friendlies against the Singapore men’s national side last weekend, winning 9-1 and 11-0.



Amin, a former national outdoor hockey international, said that he tried out all the 18 players during the two matches.



“Initially, I was planning to name the Games team after the two matches.



“But now I feel more time is needed.



“Some of the fringe players surprised me with their performances.



“I want to take another week before naming the final squad.



“We will have our final 12 in time for the matches against WAIS.



“I will also name three reserves in case of last-minute injuries,” said Amin.



Indoor hockey is making its debut in the Kuala Lumpur Games from Aug 19-30.



Six teams – Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam – are competing in the men’s section.



Only five teams – Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines – are taking part in the women’s category.



The Star of Malaysia