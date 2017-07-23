Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 1 GER
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) 4 : 3 GER (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Australian test for our indoor hockey teams

Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

by S. Ramaguru

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men and women’s indoor hockey teams are set to gain some valuable practice matches against quality opponents.



Two teams – men and women – from the Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) will be making a playing tour of Malaysia in early August.

They are expected to play at least seven matches each against the two Malaysian SEA Games-bound sides.

Said national coach Mohamed Amin Rahim: “We need such quality matches to fine-tune our playing strategies.

“WAIS have also indicated that they will bring their best players.

“This is good news for our players.”

Malaysia played two friendlies against the Singapore men’s national side last weekend, winning 9-1 and 11-0.

Amin, a former national outdoor hockey international, said that he tried out all the 18 players during the two matches.

“Initially, I was planning to name the Games team after the two matches.

“But now I feel more time is needed.

“Some of the fringe players surprised me with their performances.

“I want to take another week before naming the final squad.

“We will have our final 12 in time for the matches against WAIS.

“I will also name three reserves in case of last-minute injuries,” said Amin.

Indoor hockey is making its debut in the Kuala Lumpur Games from Aug 19-30.

Six teams – Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam – are competing in the men’s section.

Only five teams – Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines – are taking part in the women’s category.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.