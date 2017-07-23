Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 1 GER
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) 4 : 3 GER (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
Saturday at George Square - Play the Square!

Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments



Scottish Hockey will host a fun day of Hockey in George Square as excitement builds for men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.



Play the Square will see a six-aside U12 mini Euros tournament played out this Saturday 29 July 2017 at 1pm-5pm at George Square in Glasgow. The matches will be played on an inflatable pitch while a second inflatable pitch will offer the chance for people to come and try hockey in an iconic Glasgow location.

Hamish the Hockey Hippo will also be in attendance to cheer on the teams taking part – Hillhead, Western Wildcats, Kelburne, and Clydesdale will all have mixed U12 teams showing their skills in a fun tournament.

Come along and take part in what will be a fun day of hockey in the heart of Glasgow as part of the build-up for the Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.

For more information about Men’s EuroHockey Championship II, click HERE.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

