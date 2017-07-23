COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – With the women’s Pan American Cup (PAC) starting the second day of competition at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the participating teams will be eager to step on the turf to get pool play underway. Of the seven teams, three are recently coming off performances at FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg South Africa and will look to continue the momentum into PAC. Below highlights some key match-ups, that all fall on the first day of competition for the women.





No. 19 Canada vs. No. 41 Brazil – Saturday, August 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET



This match-up features an underdog going against a cohesive unit with team familiarity. No. 19 Canada will bring the momentum from their recently intra-squad Super Series when they hit the field at PAC. Meeting up with a few other Pan American teams at FIH Hockey World League Round 2, which they hosted, they will look to scoring threat Brienne Stairs to get Canada on the board, early and often.



The 2015 Pan American Challenge Champions and bronze medal finisher at the 2016 South American Championship, Brazil will come out fighting as they look to make their mark at PAC. The leadership of Anita Rodriguez and goalkeeper Andrea Bernardes will headship the young squad.



No. 3 Argentina vs. No. 20 Chile – Sunday, August 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET



Having played each other a little more than two weeks ago in the second pool play match of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in South Africa, Argentina came out on top in that contest by a score of 2-0. Considered a top force on the female side, Argentina will look to rebound after two heartbreaking losses to finish out their Semifinals campaign. Leading the charge will be Delfina Merino with her speed and lethal skills on their quest to defeat their PAC titles.



Chile will also look to rally after finishing tenth in the Semifinals. Through key players such as captain Camila Caram and Carolina Garcia, they will bring a competitive battle against Argentina looking to revenge the recent score mark.



No. 6 USA vs. No. 30 Mexico – Saturday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET



Two impressive come from behind performances to force both matches into a shootout, USA showed grit as they went on to win the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in South Africa. USA will use that energy on their journey to claim their first-ever PAC Championship. The team is anchored by a trio of notable talents, all of whom received honors at the Semifinals. Jill Witmer earned Top Goal Scorer of the Tournament, tallying five goals throughout the event, while Jackie Briggs earned Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament following her impressive defense during the shootout victories and Melissa Gonzalez was named Best Player of the Tournament for her leadership and constant hustle.



Trying to shut down USA’s fast-paced game, Mexico’s defender Karen Orozco and goalkeeper Jesus Castillo will use their international experience and communication to adjust their team. Up front, Marlet Correa and Arlette Estrada will look to convert on open chances.



USFHA media release