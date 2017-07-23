England Hockey would like to wish women’s team Head Coach Danny Kerry a speedy recovery after he suffered a heart attack during this month’s Hockey World League Semi Final event in South Africa.





Danny has received the very best medical care at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, and he is now returning to the UK for a further period of rest and recovery.



Kerry is expected to return to work in September, with Assistant Coach David Ralph set to ably continue to lead the programme in August, when England defend their EuroHockey Championship title in Amsterdam.



Danny said, “I would like to give my huge thanks and debt of gratitude to Dr Ramjee and the wonderful staff at Milpark for the exceptional care I received whilst in hospital. At the same time I wish to place on record my thanks to our team Doctor, Cath Lester, who took me into hospital and liaised with my family, the team and England Hockey back home. I am sure this was not the role Cath signed up for as a Sports Medic! I would also like to convey how proud I am of how both players and staff continued through the tournament in such a professional manner, particularly during the Saturday I was admitted. Finally, I look forward to some extended time with my wonderful family and friends, to recovering, and to returning to the role I love in due course.”



England Hockey Performance Director Ed Barney added, “First and foremost we wish Danny a speedy and full recovery – Danny’s health has remained our sole and absolute priority. We wish him the very best over the coming weeks as he continues his recovery. The staff and players have operated with consummate professionalism and are a credit to the manner in which the programme has been led by Danny over previous cycles and the past nine months following on from Rio. We wish Danny all the very best over the coming weeks and look forward to him joining the programme in due course when we kick back off after the Europeans later in the year.”



England Hockey Board Media release