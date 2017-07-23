Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 1 GER
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) 4 : 3 GER (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
PHF names Jr team management

Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2017
LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tuesday appointed a group of four former captains as the new management of Pakistan junior hockey team.



M Usman Sheikh, M Saqlain and Rehan Butt were named coaches of the team and veteran Mansoor Ahmed will officiate as manager, said a spokesman of the PHF here. They have been assigned the task to groom a new look Pakistan junior team which will be selected from two day trials at different.

“The prime objective of these trials is to give a fair opportunity to the promising players to display their talent in the open trials to be held at three centres simultaneously on July 27 & 28. The trials will be held under the supervision of selectors named by the PHF,” he said.

Mardan Centre: for players from KPK & Islamabad; Selectors: Imtiaz Afridi, Imran Khan, Ehsanullah and Shaukat Ali. Lahore Centre (Johar Town Stadium): for players from Punjab; Selectors: Tahir Zaman, Maqsood Hussain & Imran Butt. Karachi Centre: for players from Sind & Balochistan; Selectors: Qamar Ibrahim, M Ali and M Anees.

The Nation

