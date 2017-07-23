LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tuesday appointed a group of four former captains as the new management of Pakistan junior hockey team.





M Usman Sheikh, M Saqlain and Rehan Butt were named coaches of the team and veteran Mansoor Ahmed will officiate as manager, said a spokesman of the PHF here. They have been assigned the task to groom a new look Pakistan junior team which will be selected from two day trials at different.



“The prime objective of these trials is to give a fair opportunity to the promising players to display their talent in the open trials to be held at three centres simultaneously on July 27 & 28. The trials will be held under the supervision of selectors named by the PHF,” he said.



Mardan Centre: for players from KPK & Islamabad; Selectors: Imtiaz Afridi, Imran Khan, Ehsanullah and Shaukat Ali. Lahore Centre (Johar Town Stadium): for players from Punjab; Selectors: Tahir Zaman, Maqsood Hussain & Imran Butt. Karachi Centre: for players from Sind & Balochistan; Selectors: Qamar Ibrahim, M Ali and M Anees.



