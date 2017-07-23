Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australian Hockey League returns to Perth

Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 50
Teams announced

Holly MacNeil



It has been confirmed that the 2017 Australian Hockey League will take place at the Perth Hockey Stadium from September 28 until October 8.



The league will boast teams from all Australian states and territories, as well as teams from India and New Zealand who will participate in both the men and women’s competition.

The Victorian Vikings and the Queensland Scorchers will be returning to the competition and looking to defend their 2016 titles for the men’s and women’s Australian Hockey League respectively.

India will be sending their national development squads for the AHL, while New Zealand will be sending the squads who are directly behind their national team.

Hockey Australia’s Senior Manager - Events & Operations, David White commented: “We are thrilled to be hosting the 2Australian Hockey League in Perth for the second year running after a successful event in 2016.

“In addition to our states and territories we will have two international teams taking part in both the men's and women's league which is a fantastic addition in providing our state players with some international experience.”

After the success of running the U13 Australian Carnival in conjunction with the Australian Hockey League in 2016, the U13 competition will again be run during the AHL in Perth at Warwick Hockey Centre, Guildford Turf and the Perth Hockey Stadium.

Tickets for the AHL will go on sale shortly, stay tuned to www.hockey.org.au for details.

The full teams taking part in the AHL are as follows:

Men’s

WA Thundersticks
ACT Lakers
NSW Waratahs
NT Stingers
QLD Blades
SA Hotshots
TAS Tigers
VIC Vipers
India Development Squad
New Zealand Futures

Women’s

WA Diamonds
ACT Strikers
NSW Arrows
NT Pearls
QLD Scorchers
SA Suns
TAS Van Demons
VIC Vikings
India Development Squad
New Zealand Futures

Hockey Australia media release

