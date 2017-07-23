The T&T national men’s hockey team will be participating at the 2017 Pan American Cup which will be held in Lancaster, USA, August 4-13.





Coach Glenn Francis scheduled two training sessions, one yesterday and the other tomorrow before the team departs for Lancaster on Saturday.



T&T will play a practice match against Chile before their first match on August 4 against Canada.



The 18 players representing T&T at this tournament are as follows:



Akim Toussaint (Captain), Jabari Perez (Paragon), Kwan Browne (Notre Dame), Shaquille Daniel, Dylan Francis (TTDF), Kristien Emmanuel, Tariq Marcano, Teague Marcano, Andrey Rocke (GK), Kwasi Emmanuel (GK), Daniel Byer, Lyndell Byer (Malvern), Jordan Vieira, Che Modeste (Fatima), Marcus Pascal (QPCC), Michael II O’Connor, Brian Garcia, Arielle Bowen (Petrotrin)



