Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 18:00
BEL 6 : 1 GER
23-07-2017 13:15
AUS 8 : 1 ESP
22-07-2017 18:00
NZL 0 : 1 IRL
22-07-2017 15:45
EGY 0 : 3 FRA

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

23-07-2017 15:30
USA (W) 4 : 3 GER (W)
23-07-2017 11:00
ENG (W) 5 : 2 ARG (W)
22-07-2017 13:30
JPN (W) 1 : 2 RSA (W)
22-07-2017 11:15
IND (W) 1 : 2 IRL (W)
Pan Am Cup stickmen squad named

Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 49
The T&T national men’s hockey team will be participating at the 2017 Pan American Cup which will be held in Lancaster, USA, August 4-13.



Coach Glenn Francis scheduled two training sessions, one yesterday and the other tomorrow before the team departs for Lancaster on Saturday.

T&T will play a practice match against Chile before their first match on August 4 against Canada.

The 18 players representing T&T at this tournament are as follows:

Akim Toussaint (Captain), Jabari Perez (Paragon), Kwan Browne (Notre Dame), Shaquille Daniel, Dylan Francis (TTDF), Kristien Emmanuel, Tariq Marcano, Teague Marcano, Andrey Rocke (GK), Kwasi Emmanuel (GK), Daniel Byer, Lyndell Byer (Malvern), Jordan Vieira, Che Modeste (Fatima), Marcus Pascal (QPCC), Michael II O’Connor, Brian Garcia, Arielle Bowen (Petrotrin)

Trinidad & Tobago Express

