COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Just 10 days remain before some of the best field hockey talent in the world descend upon Spooky Nook Sports, The Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. for the 2017 Pan American Cups (PAC).





With 10 days to go, now’s your chance to watch the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams play with the Team USA Supporter ticket package. The package allows entry and seating in Section B for all Team USA matches throughout the PAC tournament, and can be purchased by clicking here.



Nine different countries from the Pan American region will represent and participate across the men’s and women’s tournaments from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 13. The USMNT will face off against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 1 Argentina in the team’s opening match August 4 at 7 p.m. ET. Fresh off a thrilling FIH Hockey World League Semifinals championship, the USWNT will begin their quest for PAC gold the following day, August 5, when they take on No. 30 Mexico at 7:00 p.m. ET.



USFHA media release