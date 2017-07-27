by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Soon Mustapha (pic) has been appointed as the new Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) coaching committee chairman.





The 54-year-old Soon, who featured in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1992 Barcelona Olympics, replaces Datuk Ow Soon Kooi, who resigned three weeks ago from all MHC posts.



Soon Kooi, who was elected vice-president, cited poor health for his resignation.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said that Soon, who played 185 times for Malaysia, has a MHC Level 2 coaching certificate.



“Soon is my childhood friend and was my senior at the Cochrane school (in Pudu). I’ve known him from young.



“He will work with the other members of the coaching committee to further develop and produce more coaches at school and state levels.



“Right now, we have the same set of coaches handling the national juniors and the senior men and women’s teams,” said Subahan, who also named Pahang HA deputy president Datuk Ahmad Nazmi Razak as deputy chairman of the coaching committee.



The other coaching committee members are Alan Black (National Sports Institute coaching director); Tai Beng Hai (development director, FIH High Performance coach); Yahya Atan (1MAS head coach); V. Muraleedharan (former national umpire and representing Malaysian Education Ministry); Terry Walsh (MHC technical director); and Nuriza Sulaiman (Pahang development coach) and Nadia Abdul Rahman (former national captain).



Subahan was also happy with the way Stephen van Huizen and K. Dharmaraj have handled the national men and women’s teams.



“The men’s team did well to qualify for next year’s World Cup (in Bhubaneswar, India).



“I want them to start preparing now for next year’s Asian Games (in Jakarta) and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“We have not qualified for the Olympics for the last 17 years. We should strive to win the Asiad gold medal and qualify for the 2020 Olympics,” said Subahan, who added that MHC would send some young players to the Asia Cup in Dhaka from Oct 11-22 for exposure.



