

FROM LEFT: Tai Beng Hai, Logan Raj, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, S. Shamala and Terry Walsh at the press conference.



MALAYSIAN Hockey Confederation (MHC) CEO K. Logan Raj has decided not to renew his contract, as he wants to head Down Under to be with his family and turn into a corporate man.





The former national player held the position for two years with his renewal coming up soon, but he announced at the press conference today that he wants to call it a day.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal also announced that Olympian Soon Mustafa will take over the Coaching Chairman's position which fell vacant after Datuk Ow Soon Kooi resigned due to health reasons.



"First of all I would like to announce that the MHC has appointed Soon Mustafa as the Coaching Chairman and with his two-Olympics back-ground, we believe he is the right man for the job.



"Secondly with sadness, I would like to state that Logan will not renew his contract with us as he wants to move on with his career and be with his wife who is already in Australia.



"Logan's position will not be filled just yet, and I believe we have a strong administrative team in the MHC to do the daily work until we find a new CEO," said Subahan.



Mustafa played at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1992 Barcelona Olympics when he was 21 and 29 years-old respectively.



As for Logan, among his achievements was a silver medal in the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games.



"After two years giving my best to Malaysian hockey as an administrator and before that playing for the country for 10 years (from 1997-2007) the experience has simply been wonderful.



"And so it's with heavy heart that I make a move to Sydney, but I will still help out Malaysian hockey in any way that I can," said Logan.



And with MHC Independent member Johnson Fernandez also calling it quits, MHC has appointed Logan as an Independent member who will help out whenever he can.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey