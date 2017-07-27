Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

New format for New Zealand's Ford National Hockey League

Published on Thursday, 27 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments


Photo: www.photosport.nz

The 2017 Ford National Hockey League will be played under a new format which puts greater emphasis on exciting high stakes matches.



The event runs across nine days of action from 16-24 September at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.

This year’s Ford NHL structure aligns with the current International Hockey Federation (FIH) tournament model which will see New Zealand’s eight regions split into two pools ahead of a cross-over finals phase.

Pools have been classified based on last year’s placings with each team playing each of the other three sides to determine their seeding going into a must-win quarter final against a team from the other pool.

Reigning Challenge Shield (Men) winners Midlands and K Cup champions the Canterbury Cats (Women) come in as the top seeded sides.

Pre-sale passes are on sale now at a discounted online price with two options available, giving fans access to all Ford NHL and National Senior Tournament games. Single entry tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate each day.

CLICK HERE to buy a pre-sale pass now

2017 FORD NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

POOL A

 POOL B

MEN

Midlands ('16 winners, #1 seed)
North Harbour (4)
Capital Cobras (5)
Southern Dogs (8)

Canterbury Cavaliers (2)
Central Mavericks (3)
Auckland (6)
Northland (7)

WOMEN

Canterbury Cats ('16 winners, #1 seed)
Auckland (4)
Capital (5)
Southern Storm (8)

North Harbour (2)
Midlands (3)
Northland (6)
Central Mysticks (7)


CLICK HERE for the full Ford National Hockey League match schedule

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.