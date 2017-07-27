

Photo by Nicolas Evrard



Scotland women will play a three-match international test series against France this weekend as part of their final preparations for Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam.





The France matches will be played at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday 28 July at 19:00; Sunday 30 July at 13:00; and Monday 31 July at 11:00.



On Sunday there will be the fantastic chance for youngsters to go onto the pitch at half time and full time to play some hockey. Hamish the Hockey Hippo will also be along to support the team and meet fans of the squad for a selfie. All matches are free to attend.



It is an exciting time for the Scotland women's national squad as these fixtures come as part of preparations for the Rabo EuroHockey Championships 2017 in Amsterdam on 18-27 August.



In Amsterdam Scotland have been drawn in Pool B against England, Germany, and Ireland as the Scots look to retain their status amongst the top European nations in European hockey.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said:



“All the players in the squad have continued to progress since our return from the World League Semi-Final in Brussels. The coaches have found making selection down to 18 extremely difficult at this point, which was what was originally planned and we will now use the games against France this weekend to finalise the 18 for the European Nations in Amsterdam in August.



Scotland squad for France matches



Lucy Camlin (Watsonians)

Amy Gibson (Reading HC)

Nikki Cochrane (Beeston)

Becky Ward (Dundee Wanderers)

Kareena Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton)

Bex Condie (University of Birmingham)

Mairi Drummond (Wimbledon)

Kate Holmes (Clifton HC)

Sarah Robertson (Edinburgh University)

Ali Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Nikki Lloyd (Wimbledon)

Katie Robertson (Grove Menzieshill)

Fiona Burnet (Clydesdale Western)

Millie Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Sarah Jamieson (Grove Menzieshill)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)

Amy Brodie (Edinburgh University)

Becky Merchant (Edinburgh University)



Scottish Hockey Union media release