Robert Dumas



T&T veteran hockey player Kwandwane Browne is back home and ready to boost T&T's chances of success at the upcoming Pan-Am Cup to be held in Lancaster, USA between August 4-13.





He's also eager for the local boys to kick on from their positive showing at the Hockey World League round two hosted by T&T earlier this year. However, Browne comes home to an almost totally different team than the one he played in four months ago. They've lost seven members from that squad meaning it's a much younger team that will be competing, but he is still optimistic with a few senior players.



"Where we are from the World League, we are better off tactically heading to Pan-Am. The youngsters who have been training have been really pushing and doing well. Hopefully they will be able to step up. The team is a good team and I think we're in a very good position coming to the Pan-AM."



The senior men's hockey side wrapped up a two week camp last Thursday at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.



Browne was quick to point out, he is guarding the team from getting ahead of itself.



"We try to avoid the results as much as possible. We try to think about performance."



The England Under 21 Assistant Coach, now back home playing for his country, has already dissected T&T's group and who it can take the points off and who the team may have a tough battle against. T&T is in pool B with Mexico, Canada and Brazil. The Canadians look the most dangerous thus far, and Browne agrees.



He says: "For us, Canada is playing really well at the moment so us playing Canada will be quite tough but we see ourselves doing really well against Mexico and Brazil and that will take us to the semi-finals. Getting to the finals means we'll be playing against the Olympic champions Argentina, which will also be very difficult, so making the top four will be a brilliant achievement for us."



T&T will open their campaign against Canada at noon on August 4 before playing Mexico two days later at the same time.



They wrap up the group stage against Brazil on August 8th from 10am.



The team departs on Sunday for Lancaster, USA.



The Trinidad Guardian