



LANCASTER, Pa. – Following an impressive performance at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa, where they went on to win gold, the U.S. Women's National Team reached a new program milestone climbing from FIH Hero World Ranked No. 6 to No. 4. This new ranking has followed a five-year procession as the team rose from tenth to eighth, and ultimately clinching fifth in March 2015. The new ranking is a testament to USWNT Head Coach Janneke Schopman and her coaching staff's consistent hard work that has lead to strong performances, including the most recent in South Africa.





“The world ranking reflects how well you perform in the tournaments and the margins in the top 6 are very small," said Schopman. "But, it’s great for the team and USA Field Hockey that we now rank fourth after our win at the Hockey World League Semifinals, it reflects our desire to grow!”



Women's FIH Hero World Rankings

Rank Team Points

1 Netherlands 1935

2 England 1793

3 Argentina 1683

4 USA 1626

5 Australia 1625

6 New Zealand 1603

7 Germany 1540

8 China 1256

9 Korea 1194

10 Spain 1070



*Rankings updated July 2017



In the past three ranking reveals, the USWNT securely held the No. 6 spot. Their 'never say die' performance at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals saw Team USA defeat a strong Japan team in the quarterfinals to guarantee their placement at the Final in Auckland, New Zealand and the 2018 women's Hockey World Cup in London, England. In the semifinals round, USA found the equalizer late in the game to take England into a sudden death shootout. Solid defense by USA goalkeeper Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) and a poised converted attempt by Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) pushed USA into the final match. In similar fashion in the title match against Germany, USA scored late in the game off a Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) penalty stroke to tie the match. The shootouts came down to the final round where Germany's attempt didn't cross the goal line in time and Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) was last to go for USA. As she stepped up to the 25-yard line, Matson sprinted forward after the whistle, pulled right and hit the backboard to secure the win.



USA's first place finish moved them ahead of No. 5 Australia and No. 6 New Zealand with just 23 ranking points separating the three teams. Both the Oceania Continental Qualifier and the women's Pan American Cup, USA's continental qualifier, now become significant events in terms of ranking points.



The next series of FIH Hero World Ranking updates will take place after the Continental Championships have all been completed later this year.



USFHA media release