



After 5 seasons as EGHC Head Coach including two Premier League Wins, Karl Stagno steps down. EGHC welcomes Glenn Kirkham as new Head Coach following his retirement from Premiership player duties in April this year.





Following five seasons as Head Coach of East Grinstead Hockey Club’s Men’s 1st Team, Karl Stagno has chosen to take a step back and spend more time with his young family as well as focus on his role as Director of Hockey at Whitgift.



Since joining the team at East Grinstead, Karl has made a huge contribution including winning the league in the regular season on two occasions as well as bringing his passion and professionalism to the club. In addition to the positive impact he has had on our 1st Team squad, he has also inspired dozens of youngsters at the club in the performance camps he has led.



While Karl will step down from his post as Head Coach, we are pleased he will continue his affiliation with EGHC as a part of our wider coaching team.



Today we are delighted to announce that Glenn Kirkham will take up the reigns as Head Coach of our Men’s 1st Team with immediate effect.



Glenn retired from playing Premiership hockey in April this year, after 11 years at East Grinstead and having been an instrumental part of EG’s 2 Premier Division Titles and 7 of the club’s National Indoor titles in that period. He also accrued 223 combined international caps, including winning European Gold with England in 2009.



Glenn commented “with Karl stepping back, the opportunity to take on a Head Coach role at a club I love was something I couldn’t resist. There are exciting times ahead for club hockey in England, and I want to be part of that. The EGHC Family is one that has supported me on my journey and I’m looking forward to supporting emerging talent who wants to join us on the next stage of our journey”.



Simon Longhurst, Chairman of EGHC’s Performance Setup commented “its difficult to identify a successor to Karl given his qualities and achievements over the past few years. The fact that he is keen to remain involved as we transition to a new Head coach, speaks volumes for his professionalism and passion for the sport and the club. Our answer was staring us in the face all along; with Glenn we have one of the current generation’s most respected players and another consummate professional. We’re all delighted Glenn will begin his Premiership coaching career at EG and can’t wait to build our support team around him”.



The Men’s 1st team will next be in competitive action early in September at the start of the 2017 / 2018 Season.



East Grinstead Hockey Club media release