



England Hockey are to launch entry to the new England Hockey Championships on Monday 31 July, this is an exciting re-vamp of the existing Knockout Cup Competitions.





To see the new England Hockey Championships pages of our website, click HERE



Based on insight surrounding the Adult and Junior programmes, a number of important changes will be implemented to our programme for the 2017-18 season.



The England Hockey Championships have been designed to be more inclusive, allowing more of your clubs and respective teams to participate in a national championship, with more evenly contended games.



This has been implemented with the introduction of a new tiered structure aimed at widening participation to all teams within your club and not just the 1st & 2nd XIs.



Though no changes, the Masters Championships and Mixed Championships will now sit under the new and exciting England Hockey Championships re-brand – so head over and take a look for yourself!



Under the new Junior Championships, a new tiered structure will provide greater competitive hockey opportunities for more junior players in clubs. The introduction of these tiers will also help a level playing field in games.



We’re also introducing a new Competition Management System (CMS) operated by SportLoMo to support your club. This will allow you to enter teams, follow draws, results and statistics. Similar to the old provider, Fixtures Live, each club will have a CMS liaison officer (club secretary) who’ll be sent login details for the new system on 31 July.



To discover more about the new England Hockey Championships, click HERE



England Hockey Board Media release